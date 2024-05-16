InMode to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

InMode LTD

16 May, 2024, 15:00 IDT

YOKNEAM, Israel, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced that Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer and Spero Theodorou MD, Chief Medical Officer, will present in-person at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York on June 5, 2024.

The fireside chat, moderated by Matt Taylor, Managing Director, Senior Healthcare Analyst, is scheduled for 7:30 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 5 and a live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here. InMode will also hold one-on-one investor meetings in person that same day. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Jefferies representative.

For more information about the event, visit InMode's investor relations site here.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia
MS-IR LLC
[email protected]
917-607-8654 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064477/InMode_Logo.jpg

