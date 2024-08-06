InMode to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

YOKNEAM, Israel, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced the participation at the following investor conferences and events in August:

9th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Conference

Presenters: Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer and Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer

Format: Virtual one-on-one meetings

When: Monday, Aug. 12

Canaccord 44th Annual Global Growth Conference

Presenters: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer

Format: In-person fireside chat moderated by Caitlin Cronin, Director of MedTech Equity Research, and meetings

When: Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 2:00 pm ET

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

917-607-8654

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064477/4845303/InMode_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InMode LTD