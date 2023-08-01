InMode to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Events

YOKNEAM, Israel, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced that InMode will participate at the following investor conferences and events in August:

Canaccord Genuity's 43rd Annual Growth Conference

Presenters: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer and Spero Theodorou MD, Chief Medical Officer

Format: In-person fireside chat moderated by Kyle Rose, Senior Equity Analyst, and one-on-one meetings

Location: Boston, MA

When: Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 12:30 pm ET

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference

Presenters: Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer, Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer and Spero Theodorou MD, Chief Medical Officer

Format: Virtual one-on-one meetings

When: Monday, Aug. 14

UBS Med Device Conference

Presenters: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer

Format: In-person fireside chat moderated by Danielle Antalffy, Senior Equity Analyst, and one-on-one meetings

Location: Dana Point, CA

When: Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 9:00 am PT

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

