InMode to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Events

YOKNEAM, Israel, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced the participation at the following investor conferences and events in April and May:

23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Presenters: Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer and Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer

Format: Virtual fireside chat moderated by Michael Matson, CFA and Senior Equity Research Analyst and one-on-one meetings

When: Tuesday, April 9 at 8:00 am ET

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

BNPP Exane 2nd Annual Aesthetics Day

Presenters: Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer, Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer

Format: Virtual fireside chat moderated by Navann Ty, Lead Equity Analyst and one-on-one meetings

When: Tuesday, May 21 at 1:30 pm ET

A replay of webcast of the presentation can be accessed here.

Barclays West Coast Bus Trip

Presenters: Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer

Format: In-person investor bus tour at InMode's North American headquarters

When: Tuesday, May 21

Location: Irvine, CA

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

917-607-8654

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064477/InMode_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InMode LTD