Innocan Pharma Announces Closing of Private Placement

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, Alberta , Aug. 4, 2023 /CNW/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTC: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan") is pleased to announce that it has today closed a non-brokered private placement offering of 8,409,735 units of Innocan (the "Units") at a price of C$0.23 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,934,239 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of: (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share"); (ii) one-half of one (1) Class A common share purchase warrant (each whole Class A common share purchase warrant, a "Class A Warrant"); and (iii) one-half of one (1) Class B common share purchase warrant (each whole Class B common share purchase warrant, a "Class B Warrant") (collectively each whole Class A Warrant and each whole Class B Warrant, a "Warrant").

Each Class A Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.29 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance. Each Class B Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.40 for a period of five (5) years from the date of issuance.

Innocan intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Innocan

Innocan is a pharmaceutical technology company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies comprised of cannabinoids science to treat various conditions and improve patients' quality of life. This segment involves two drug delivery technologies: (i) LPT CBD-loaded liposome platform, which facilitates exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream; the LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for two indications: epilepsy and pain management; and (ii) CLX CBD-loaded exosomes platform that may hold the potential to provide a highly synergistic effect of regenerating and anti- inflammatory properties targeting the Central Nervous System (CNS). In the consumer wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan has established a joint venture by the name of BISkyGlobal Ltd., which focuses on developing advanced targeted online sales.

The Company website is www.innocanpharma.com.

