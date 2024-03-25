Innocan Pharma paves its way to LPT-CBD Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC), key milestones for FDA approval.

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the development of drug delivery technologies using CBD for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with the Hebrew University, which facilitate Innocan to initiate the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval process for its liposome CBD platform (LPT-CBD) in accordance with FDA's Chemistry Manufacturing Control (CDC) Guidelines.

To date, Innocan has focused on the development and characterization of LPT-CBD to achieve its long-term release and effectiveness. Innocan is now initiating the following essential development steps that are expected to move LPT-CBD to a pharmaceutical-grade product that must be qualified by the FDA for both the clinical and marketing phases:

The definition of the physical and chemical specifications of LPT-CBD as required from a pharmaceutical product. The expansion of LPT-CBD production from small laboratory quantities to large quantities in pharmaceutical grade.

Iris Bincovich Innocan Pharma's CEO stated: "This is a major step in the development of LPT-CBD, moving it from a research laboratory-level drug to a pharmaceutical-grade product that must be qualified by the FDA for both the clinical and marketing phases."

About Innocan Pharma:

Innocan Pharma is a pharmaceutical technology enterprise operating primarily in two segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals division, Innocan is dedicated to developing cutting-edge drug delivery platforms infused with cannabinoid science to enhance patient quality of life. This division is pioneering two drug delivery technologies: (i) LPT, a CBD-loaded liposome platform designed for precise dosing and controlled, prolonged CBD release into the bloodstream, currently in preclinical trials for epilepsy and pain management, and (ii) CLX, a CBD-loaded exosomes platform with potential regenerative and anti-inflammatory effects targeting the Central Nervous System (CNS). The Consumer Wellness division is focused on crafting innovative, high-performance self-care products to foster a healthier lifestyle. Under this division, Innocan has established a Joint Venture named BI Sky Global Ltd., specializing in advanced targeted online sales. For more information, visit (https://innocanpharma.com/).

