Innocan Pharma Reports Financial Results for Q3 2025, with Revenues at US $21.6M

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTC: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), a pharmaceutical technology company focusing on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies, is pleased to announce its financial consolidated results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and provide a Company update.

Iris Bincovich, CEO of Innocan, said: "As published in the esteemed Journal of Precision Nanomedicine and Frontiers in Pharmacology journal, Innocan continues to advance the pre-clinical development of LPT-CBD to support compliance with both the FDA and the CVM requirements for development.

Preliminary pharmacokinetic and safety evaluations of LPT-CBD in minipigs, provide encouraging support for Innocan's regulatory strategy to advance LPT-CBD IND-enabling studies in alignment with FDA standards.

In addition, meaningful pre-clinical data provides clinically translatable insights supporting the intended chronic use of LPT-CBD for pain management.

Despite an unstable US market, the Consumer Wellness business continued to demonstrate resilience and solid profitability, together with continued strengthening of the Company's balance sheet.

We are progressing towards the next important milestone of a U.S. public offering.

FISCAL 2025 NINE MONTHS SELECT FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited)

(US$ in millions) Nine Months Ended

30 September Percentage

Change 2025 2024 Revenues 21.624 24.036 (10.0 %) Gross Profit 19.501 21.778 (10.5 %) Gross Margin 90.2 % 90.6 %

Operating Profit (Loss) (0.333) (0.328) 1.5 %

Revenues totaled US $21.6 million, representing a decrease of 10% on a reported basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Gross Profit totaled US $19.5 million representing a decrease of 10.5% on a reported basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Gross Margin remained high at 90.2% despite the decline in revenues in nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Operating loss remained stable totaled US $0.333 million, representing an increase of 1.5% on a reported basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

"The Company continues to deliver strong gross margins, reflecting the strength of our business model and operational execution. B.I. Sky Global has maintained its leading position across all categories and preserved its market share on Amazon, despite challenging conditions in the United States," said Roni Kamhi, CEO of B.I. Sky Global and COO of Innocan Pharma. "We developed and implemented a strategic response to tariffs and optimized our supply chain, resulting in substantial cost savings and improved gross profit performance. This positions the Company well for outperformance as the market recovers."

The Company's full set of unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and accompanying management's discussion and analysis can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at www.innocanpharma.com and its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Innocan

Innocan is a pharmaceutical company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies based on advanced cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment includes its primary drug delivery technology, LPT-CBD loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for two indications: pain management and epilepsy. In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment, Innocan is a 60% shareholder in the joint venture company, BI Sky Global Ltd., which company focuses on advanced targeted online sales. https://innocanpharma.com/

