Innocan Pharma to provide a corporate update via Zoom livestream on February 12, 2024, at 4:00pm EST

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), is pleased to announce that it will provide a corporate update to the investment community and its shareholders through a Zoom livestream on February 12, 2024, at 4:00pm EST.

The update will include a presentation by Innocan's CEO Iris Bincovich describing the key research milestones achieved by the Company to date.

Registration for the Zoom livestream is available here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIlf-2hrzItEtD86WAjjfbFPmtLP_Mq52iJ

About Innocan

Innocan is a pharmaceutical tech company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies comprises with cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment involves two drug delivery technologies: (i) LPT CBD-loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for Pain Management. In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan has established a Joint Venture by the name of BI Sky Global Ltd. that focuses developing on advanced targeted online sales. https://innocanpharma.com/

For further information, please contact:

Iris Bincovich, CEO

+1 5162104025

+972-54-3012842

+442037699377

[email protected]

