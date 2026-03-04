Innoviz CEO to Host Webinar on March 23 at 10 a.m. ET

Join Innoviz Founder and CEO Omer Keilaf for a Webinar and Q&A on the Rise of Physical AI

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading Tier-1 direct supplier of high performance, automotive-grade Physical AI LiDAR sensor platforms and complementary software stack, today announced that Omer Keilaf, Innoviz CEO and Founder, will host a public webinar on Monday, March 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Keilaf will discuss and answer questions regarding the Company's recent white paper, 'Innoviz and the Rise of Physical AI: Bringing World Models to Life'. The webinar will be available here.

Innoviz LiDAR: Bringing World Models to Life

"As AI applications shift from the digital world into the physical world, a significant and enduring technological opportunity is beginning to emerge," said Keilaf. "There is a need for a differentiated technological foundation based on perception to support this transition. We believe that LiDAR is well positioned to serve as a primary sensing layer within Physical AI applications. As a market leader providing automotive–grade LiDAR to several global OEMs, we believe Innoviz has a key role to play in the coming Physical AI inflection point. I look forward to sharing my insights and to interacting with our investors, analysts, and the public around this exciting development for Innoviz and for the LiDAR space."

Stakeholders and members of the public are invited to read the white paper on the Company's website, and submit their questions by visiting here. The deadline for submitting questions is Tuesday, March 17, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier-1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the US, Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit https://innoviz.tech/

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products and solutions offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, the markets in which Innoviz operates, and Innoviz's projected future operational and financial results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual future events, and, in the case of Innoviz's forward-looking revenues, actual orders or actual payments, to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to achieve broader market adoption of Innoviz's products and solutions, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, the ability to maintain and scale initial deployments into long-term commercial relationships, and Innoviz's expectations regarding the impact of geopolitical developments in the Middle East including the evolving conflict in Israel on its ongoing operations. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risks and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 12, 2025, the annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 to be filed with the SEC and in other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations

