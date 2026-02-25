Innoviz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

FY 2025 Revenues of $55.1 million more than doubled year over year, with record gross margins

Selected by Daimler Truck and Torc Robotics for series production of L4 Class 8 autonomous trucks, ongoing progress in L3 and L4 automotive programs with Mobileye, VW and others

Introduced InnovizThree for behind-the-windshield deployment, featuring smaller size, lower power consumption, lower cost, and embedded sensor fusion

Strong traction with InnovizSMART and InnovizSMARTer for Physical AI, non-automotive applications; momentum in perimeter security deployments

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading Tier-1 direct supplier of high performance, automotive-grade Physical AI LiDAR sensor platforms and complementary software stack, today provided commercial and strategic updates on its business, reported its financial results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2025, and set full year financial and operational targets for 2026.

"2025 was a pivotal year for Innoviz financially and operationally. We more than doubled our revenues, delivered record gross margins, and significantly expanded programs and addressable end-markets. As the world shifts from Digital AI to Physical AI, Innoviz is firmly positioned to enable perception through its industry-leading LiDAR technology. Our program wins and our lineup of products spanning automotive and non-automotive use cases have created powerful momentum entering 2026, positioning us to accelerate growth, deepen customer partnerships, and further expand our leadership," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Co-Founder of Innoviz. "Heading into 2026, we are advancing on our Level 3 programs with the VW group and Mobileye, and on our Level 4 programs with Daimler Truck, Mobileye, VW and others. We see strong and growing interest in Level 3 and Level 4 programs from global OEMs. To support these efforts, we have introduced the InnovizThree, designed specifically to meet the challenges of behind-the-windshield installation with a smaller form factor and lower power consumption; when combined with a camera, it also simplifies sensor fusion and integration. Outside the automotive space, our InnovizSMART is gaining traction in areas such as security, mobility, and ITS, and we recently announced the installation of several InnovizSMART Perimeter Security Solutions. Additionally, our InnovizSMARTer, which integrates our LiDAR with an Nvidia processor, delivers a comprehensive one-box solution that enables compression at the edge and wireless deployment in bandwidth-constrained environments. As we continue to ramp production, we believe we are well-positioned to become one of the world's premier large-scale suppliers of best-in-class LiDAR solutions for autonomous driving and broader sensing applications, enabling the rise of Physical AI."

Commercial and Strategic Updates

Selected by Daimler Truck for series production of L4 autonomous trucks – Innoviz will supply LiDARs to support Daimler Truck and Torc Robotics' s Level 4 class 8 Freightliner Cascadia autonomous semi trucks. Innoviz has begun shipping units of its InnovizTwo sensors for Daimler's fleet. The trucks are expected to be deployed across a broad range of highway and regional routes in North America.

– Innoviz will supply LiDARs to support Daimler Truck and Torc Robotics' s Level 4 class 8 Freightliner Cascadia autonomous semi trucks. Innoviz has begun shipping units of its InnovizTwo sensors for Daimler's fleet. The trucks are expected to be deployed across a broad range of highway and regional routes in North America. Accelerated Level 3 and Level 4 automotive activity – several customer Level 4 programs are slated for SOP later this year, including the VW ID Buzz, followed by L3 programs in 2027. Amidst strong interest in Level 4 programs, multiple OEMs have Level 3 RFQs in 2026 with programs targeted to ramp in 2028.

– several customer Level 4 programs are slated for SOP later this year, including the VW ID Buzz, followed by L3 programs in 2027. Amidst strong interest in Level 4 programs, multiple OEMs have Level 3 RFQs in 2026 with programs targeted to ramp in 2028. Introduced InnovizThree – InnovizThree is designed to meet the challenges of behind-the-windshield installation, with a smaller form factor and lower power consumption that does not compromise vehicle design or in-cabin environment, at a lower cost. Combined with a camera, it simplifies OEM sensor fusion for faster deployment.

– InnovizThree is designed to meet the challenges of behind-the-windshield installation, with a smaller form factor and lower power consumption that does not compromise vehicle design or in-cabin environment, at a lower cost. Combined with a camera, it simplifies OEM sensor fusion for faster deployment. Deployed InnovizSMART Perimeter Security Solutions – the system combines Innoviz LiDARs with partners' PTZ cameras and analytics software to create an off-the-shelf solution that addresses the limitations of conventional security systems.

– the system combines Innoviz LiDARs with partners' PTZ cameras and analytics software to create an off-the-shelf solution that addresses the limitations of conventional security systems. Launched InnovizSMARTer with edge computing – the InnovizSMARTer is a one-box solution that integrates LiDAR with Nvidia's Jetson Orin Nano for processing at the edge and real-time compression, enabling deployments in bandwidth-constrained areas and simplifying installation and cloud applications.

2025 Financial Results

Revenues in 2025 were $55.1 million compared to revenues of $24.3 million in 2024. The revenues resulted from a combination of NRE services and sales of LiDAR units.

Operating expenses in 2025 were $80.6 million, a decrease of 20% compared to operating expenses of $100.8 million in 2024. Operating expenses for 2025 included $10.7 million of share-based compensation compared to $17.0 million of share-based compensation in 2024.

Liquidity as of December 31, 2025 was approximately $72.1 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents, short term deposits, marketable securities and short-term restricted cash.

FY 2026 Financial and Operational Targets

The company is setting its FY 2026 targets of:

Revenues of $67-$73 million;

2-3 new program wins;

LiDAR sales for non-automotive Physical AI applications up to 10% of revenue; and

New NRE payments plans of $20-$30 million.

Conference Call

Innoviz management will hold a web conference today, February 25, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss commercial and strategic updates, financial results for Q4 and full year 2025, and financial and operational targets. Innoviz CEO Omer Keilaf and CFO Eldar Cegla will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Investors are invited to attend by registering in advance here. All relevant information will be sent upon registration.

A replay of the webinar will also be available shortly after the call in the Investors section of Innoviz's website for 90 days.

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier-1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the US, Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit https://innoviz.tech/

Join the discussion: Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter

Media Contact

[email protected]

Investor Contact

[email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services and products offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, the markets in which Innoviz operates, expected NRE payments, the anticipated scaling of production, and Innoviz's projected future operational and financial results, including revenue and NREs. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

"NRE (Non-Recurring Engineering)" is booked services that may be ordered from Innoviz usually as part of a program design win and includes, among other things, application engineering, product adaptation services, testing and validation services, standards and qualification work and change requests (usually during the lifetime of a program). NREs may be paid based on milestones over the development phase of the project which may take a few years.

Many factors could cause actual future events, and, in the case of our forward-looking revenues and NRE bookings, actual orders or actual payments, to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to convert design wins into definitive orders and the magnitude of such orders, the possibility that NRE would be set off against liabilities and indemnities, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, and our expectations regarding the impact of the evolving conflict in Israel to our ongoing operations. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risk and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 12, 2025, and in other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that the Company will enter into definitive agreements, orders or receive payments with respect to the series production selection referenced in this announcement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) (Unaudited)













Year Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















Revenues $ 55,089 $ 24,268 $ 12,674 $ 6,027 Cost of revenues

(42,184)

(25,429)

(10,609)

(5,488)

















Gross profit (loss)

12,905

(1,161)

2,065

539

















Operating expenses:















Research and development

56,478

73,817

16,124

13,489 Sales and marketing

5,751

7,474

1,568

1,722 General and administrative

18,409

19,466

5,300

4,577

















Total operating expenses

80,638

100,757

22,992

19,788

















Operating loss

(67,733)

(101,918)

(20,927)

(19,249)

















Financial income (expense), net

109

7,328

(276)

691

















Loss before taxes on income

(67,624)

(94,590)

(21,203)

(18,558) Taxes on income

(171)

(167)

(52)

(38)

















Net loss $ (67,795) $ (94,757) $ (21,255) $ (18,596)

















Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share $ (0.34) $ (0.57) $ (0.10) $ (0.11)

















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share

199,895,238

167,216,070

210,433,339

168,858,283



















INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited)















December 31,

December 31,





2025

2024

ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,638 $ 25,365

Short-term restricted cash

16

16

Bank deposits

54,010

30,628

Marketable securities

9,466

11,955

Trade receivables, net

9,978

6,043

Inventory

3,344

1,905

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,780

6,707

Total current assets

90,232

82,619













LONG-TERM ASSETS:









Restricted deposits

3,189

2,725

Property and equipment, net

19,856

23,432

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

25,086

23,194

Other long-term assets

89

79

Total long-term assets

48,220

49,430

Total assets $ 138,452 $ 132,049













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Trade payables $ 8,599 $ 8,813

Deferred revenues

1,852

274

Employees and payroll accruals

9,027

8,722

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

5,998

5,631

Operating lease liabilities

5,949

4,330

Total current liabilities

31,425

27,770













LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:









Operating lease liabilities

29,302

25,264

Warrants liability

7

86

Total long-term liabilities

29,309

25,350













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Ordinary Shares of no-par value

-

-

Additional paid-in capital

875,558

808,974

Accumulated deficit

(797,840)

(730,045)

Total shareholders' equity

77,718

78,929

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 138,452 $ 132,049















INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited)













Year Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net loss $ (67,795) $ (94,757) $ (21,255) $ (18,596) Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to

net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

5,873

7,786

1,797

1,592 Remeasurement of warrants liability

(75)

(154)

(32)

22 Change in accrued interest on bank deposits

(757)

1,939

174

1,048 Change in marketable securities

(156)

(534)

(26)

(84) Share-based compensation

15,954

19,682

4,104

3,816 Capital gain, net

-

(75)

-

(75) Foreign exchange gain, net

(1,502)

(305)

(176)

(171) Change in prepaid expenses and other assets

1,145

(437)

(36)

(3,351) Change in trade receivables, net

(6,850)

1,352

6,918

(2,504) Change in inventory

240

(37)

(376)

(678) Change in operating lease assets and liabilities, net

3,765

(623)

952

369 Change in trade payables

(67)

(72)

(925)

1,631 Change in accrued expenses and other liabilities

424

(3,299)

668

129 Change in employees and payroll accruals

305

(746)

(634)

(987) Change in deferred revenues

1,578

(6,675)

(284)

(4) Net cash used in operating activities

(47,918)

(76,955)

(9,131)

(17,843) Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of property and equipment

(4,250)

(4,412)

(1,040)

(1,191) Proceeds from sale of machinery

2,915

-

2,915

- Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

3

75

-

75 Investment in bank deposits

(99,800)

(54,100)

(21,900)

(27,400) Withdrawal of bank deposits

77,150

127,300

24,800

38,700 Investment in restricted deposits

(120)

(122)

-

- Release of restricted deposits

63

-

63

- Investment in marketable securities

(37,628)

(55,493)

(7,730)

(22,036) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities

40,273

62,220

7,662

26,930 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(21,394)

75,468

4,770

15,078 Cash flows from financing activities:















Issuance of ordinary shares and warrants, net of issuance costs

37,289

-

-

- Issuance of ordinary shares, net of paid issuance costs

13,339

-

4,920

- Proceeds from exercise of options

837

224

127

55 Net cash provided by financing activities

51,465

224

5,047

55 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



1,120

308

66

126 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(16,727)

(955)

752

(2,584) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

25,381

26,336

7,902

27,965 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 8,654 $ 25,381 $ 8,654 $ 25,381

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496323/Innoviz_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Innoviz Technologies Ltd