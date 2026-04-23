Innoviz Sets First Quarter 2026 Conference Call for Thursday, May 14 at 9:00 a.m. ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ), (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading supplier of high performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensor platforms, today announced that it will release its earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 on Thursday, May 14, 2026 before the market opens.

Innoviz will host a conference call and webinar on the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its operational and financial results followed by a question-and-answer session for the investment community. Operational and financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Investors are invited to attend by registering in advance here. All relevant information will be sent upon registration. A replay of the webinar will also be available shortly after the call in the Investors section of Innoviz's website for 90 days.

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a leading provider of LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier 1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads.

Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Innoviz's LiDAR sensors are designed to deliver exceptional range, resolution, and reliability, providing accurate 3D sensing in harsh weather conditions. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz designs solutions for automotive OEMs, system integrators, municipalities, commercial enterprises, and other use cases worldwide. InnovizSMART is an off-the-shelf solution for security, intelligent traffic management, mobility, robotics, and aerial applications.

For more information, visit innoviz.tech.

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SOURCE Innoviz Technologies