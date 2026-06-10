Innoviz Technologies and AMORPH Systems to Showcase Innoviz LiDAR Integrated with the AMORPH.senses Perception Platform at ITS America 2026

InnovizSMART LiDAR, integrated with the AMORPH.senses perception platform, brings 3D sensing to intelligent transportation and smart infrastructure applications

The companies will showcase together at Innoviz's booth #4067, in Huntington Place, Detroit, between June 10-12

TEL AVIV, Israel and STUTTGART, Germany, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading supplier of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensor platforms, today announced it will showcase, together with AMORPH Systems, a technology company specializing in LiDAR-based spatial intelligence, 3D perception, and real-time analytics for transportation, aviation, and critical infrastructure environments, at the ITS America Conference & Expo 2026 in Detroit. At Innoviz's booth, the two companies will demonstrate InnovizSMART LiDAR operating within AMORPH's AMORPH.senses perception platform, bringing 3D sensing to intelligent transportation and smart infrastructure applications.

Innoviz and AMORPH to showcase together at Innoviz’s booth #4067, in Huntington Place, Detroit, between June 10-12

"Intelligent transportation has been waiting for a perception layer that doesn't compromise on either sensing quality or deployment practicality," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Founder of Innoviz Technologies. "Cities, transportation agencies, and infrastructure operators need 3D understanding that works, regardless of lighting and weather conditions, and they need it integrated into software they can deploy on existing infrastructure. The platform is already operating in real-world environments, which will be showcased in Detroit. It is a practical answer to a problem the industry has been trying to tackle for years."

AMORPH Systems is a Stuttgart-based developer of LiDAR-based 3D perception software for traffic, mobility, aviation, and critical infrastructure environments. Its AMORPH.senses platform is hardware-agnostic and privacy-compliant by design, converting raw LiDAR data into real-time, GDPR-compliant operational intelligence. AMORPH's customers are already using the platform across a range of applications, including intersection safety systems that detect cyclists and trigger driver-facing lighting indicators to alert right-turning vehicles, currently deployed at signalized intersections in the Netherlands. AMORPH is also developing automated vehicle classification systems that support tolling, congestion management, and freight analytics workflows that have traditionally depended on human verification or fragmented sensor combinations.

Pairing Innoviz LiDAR into the AMORPH.senses platform brings to the deployments AMORPH supports the same automotive-grade 3D sensing technology Innoviz develops for series-production programs with leading global OEMs. Innoviz LiDAR brings the blockage resilience, long-range performance, and all-weather reliability required for continuous outdoor operation at scale. Legacy camera and radar systems struggle in adverse weather, low light, and occluded geometries, precisely the conditions that produce the most serious safety and operational failures.

"Infrastructure operators increasingly need reliable, real-time visibility into how people, vehicles, and assets move through complex environments," said Laurentiu Maniu, Executive Director of AMORPH Systems. "By pairing InnovizSMART's LiDAR with the AMORPH.senses platform, we can deliver actionable spatial intelligence that supports safer, more efficient, and data-driven operations across transportation and critical infrastructure."

Innoviz and AMORPH will present the InnovizSMART running within the AMORPH.senses perception platform throughout ITS America 2026, June 10-12, at Innoviz's booth, Booth #4067.

About AMORPH Systems

AMORPH Systems GmbH is a Stuttgart-based technology company specializing in LiDAR-based 3D perception and real-time spatial intelligence for complex infrastructure environments. AMORPH.senses, the company's perception platform, transforms raw LiDAR data into actionable analytics for traffic management, mobility, aviation, and smart infrastructure applications, with installations at over 30 international airports including Frankfurt, Toronto, Helsinki and many more. The platform is designed to be hardware-agnostic and privacy-compliant. For more information, visit www.amorphsys.com.

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a leading provider of LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier 1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads.

Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Innoviz's LiDAR sensors are designed to deliver exceptional range, resolution, and reliability, providing accurate 3D sensing in harsh weather conditions. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz designs solutions for automotive OEMs, system integrators, municipalities, commercial enterprises, and other use cases worldwide. InnovizSMART is an off-the-shelf solution for security, defense and homeland security, intelligent traffic management, mobility, robotics, and aerial applications.

For more information, visit innoviz.tech.

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Forward Looking Statement

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products and solutions offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, including performance under various environmental and operational conditions, the markets in which Innoviz operates, and Innoviz's projected future operational and financial results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "design(ed)," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to achieve broader market adoption of Innoviz's products and solutions, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, the ability to maintain and scale initial deployments into long-term commercial relationships, the ability to advance collaborations into definitive development, integration, supply, or other commercial arrangements, the ability of Innoviz's products and integrations to meet applicable specifications and performance thresholds, and Innoviz's expectations regarding the impact of geopolitical developments in the Middle East including the evolving conflict in Israel on its ongoing operations. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risks and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2026, and in other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

SOURCE Innoviz Technologies