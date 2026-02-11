Innoviz Technologies Announces the Deployment of InnovizSMART in Critical Security Infrastructure Locations in Israel

Innoviz's off-the-shelf high-resolution Physical AI 3D LiDAR, InnovizSMART, partnered with a 3D AI analytics dashboard offers a validated, end-to-end perimeter security solution for protecting critical infrastructure and municipal areas

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading supplier of high-performance LiDAR solutions, today announced that InnovizSMART, a ready-to-deploy system for protecting critical infrastructure and municipal areas, has been deployed in different locations in Israel over the course of the past three months. InnovizSMART's advanced 3D sensing capabilities create customizable virtual perimeters that detect and classify objects and movement with high precision.

InnovizSMART addresses the limitations of conventional security technologies by providing true 3D sensing with accurate distance measurements at ranges of more than 450 meters. Unlike radar and camera systems, the LiDAR-based solution can detect movement behind obstacles such as trees and foliage, maintains performance in harsh weather conditions including wind, rain, and bright sunlight, and delivers reliable detection of slow-moving or camouflaged targets. The system scans over 1 million points per second, creating a high-resolution 3D map of the protected area that enables precise object detection and classification.

When integrated with a camera and analytics software, once the LiDAR system detects movement within a defined virtual perimeter, it triggers the camera to zoom in on the target for visual confirmation and classification. The system can track multiple targets simultaneously and distinguish between humans, vehicles, and animals, allowing security operators to define scenario-specific responses and dramatically reduce false alarms. Integration with standard VMS and control systems ensures compatibility with existing security infrastructure.

"With the rise of physical AI, industries everywhere are rethinking how systems sense and respond to the physical world," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Founder of Innoviz. "With InnovizSMART now deployed across several sites in critical infrastructure locations in Israel, we're demonstrating how advanced LiDAR can unlock a new standard of reliability for physical AI applications, including next–generation perimeter security."

InnovizSMART is designed for a wide range of applications including protection of critical infrastructure sites, municipal facilities, public spaces, and industrial complexes. The solution is available as an off-the-shelf product and integrates seamlessly with leading analytics software providers and infrastructure integrators to deliver complete, turnkey security systems tailored to customer and site requirements.

InnovizSMART will be demonstrated at Defense.tech expo for homeland security, taking place in Tel Aviv Expo between February 17-18, 2026.

For more information about the InnovizSMART, visit innoviz.tech/innovizsmart

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier 1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. As a Tier-1 supplier to leading automotive manufacturers, Innoviz has proven its technology in the most demanding environments.

Innoviz's LiDAR sensors provide industry-leading range, resolution, and reliability, delivering accurate 3D sensing in all weather conditions. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz serves automotive OEMs, system integrators, municipalities, and commercial enterprises worldwide. InnovizSMART is an off-the-shelf solution for security, intelligent traffic management, mobility, robotics, and aerial applications.

For more information, visit innoviz.tech.com.

