Innoviz Technologies Gears Up for CES 2025: Showcasing the Future of Automotive LiDAR with Global OEM Leaders

"We're excited to return to CES and demonstrate how Innoviz is pushing the boundaries of autonomous vehicle technology," said Omer Keilaf, Co-Founder and CEO of Innoviz Technologies. "It is our belief that by equipping vehicles with unmatched sensing and perception capabilities, Innoviz empowers automotive OEMs to prioritize safety and innovation. This year, we're proud to showcase how our cutting-edge technology for both long and short distances is shaping the future of mobility and redefining what's possible for autonomous vehicles."

Autonomous Vehicles Powered by Innoviz

The BMW i7 and Volkswagen ID. Buzz will be on display at Innoviz's booth. Attendees will have the opportunity to see these vehicles integrated with the Company's LiDAR solutions: the BMW i7 with L3 autonomous driving capabilities enabled by the InnovizOne LiDAR, and the VW ID. Buzz, a L4 light commercial vehicle equipped with InnovizTwo LiDARs which are critical to enabling the sensing capabilities for navigating complex urban environments.

Mobileye and Innoviz have recently partnered to integrate Innoviz LiDARs into the Mobileye Drive™ autonomous vehicle platform, following the companies' mutual work together. The Mobileye Drive™ platform for L4 autonomous systems has been adopted by leading automakers, including Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Schaeffler / VDL, Holon, Verne, and are expected to be adopted by other customers.

Live Product Demonstrations at the Booth

Live demonstrations of Innoviz's LiDAR technology will be offered to visitors at Innoviz's booth during show days, including the new InnovizTwo Short-Range LiDAR, which leverages InnovizTwo's industrialization maturity and is designed to meet the requirements for light commercial vehicles, shuttles, robotaxis, and trucks.

Test Driving the Future of Autonomy

Pre-scheduled test drives of Innoviz's LiDAR technology will showcase the real-world performance and safety enhancements provided by Innoviz in automotive applications. Attendees can experience Innoviz's prime detection and imaging capabilities and will get a firsthand look at how Innoviz's cutting-edge technology is shaping the future of autonomous driving and other solutions.

Meet the Innoviz Management Team

CES attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Innoviz's top executives and management team and receive insights into Innoviz's vision, upcoming projects, and their role in advancing LiDAR technology across industries.

Join Us at CES 2025

Innoviz invites all attendees to visit LVCC, West Hall booth #4216 to experience the future of LiDAR technology. For more information or to schedule a meeting with Innoviz at CES 2025, please contact us at [email protected].

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit innoviz.tech.com .

Join the discussion: Facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube , Twitter





Media Contact

[email protected]

Investor Contact

[email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, the markets in which Innoviz operates, future series production nominations, and Innoviz's projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to convert design wins into definitive orders and the magnitude of such orders, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, and our expectations regarding the impact of the evolving conflict in Israel to our ongoing operations. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risk and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 12, 2024 and other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582946/Innoviz_Technologies_CES_booth.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496323/Innoviz_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Innoviz Technologies