Innoviz Technologies to Develop LiDAR-Based Perception Stack for Highway Driving with Top 10 Global Automotive OEM

Innoviz will deliver its InnovizTwo LiDAR and perception software for a highway operational design domain, running on an NVIDIA-powered compute platform.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading supplier of high-performance automotive-grade LiDAR sensor platforms for the automotive, security, defense, and industrial markets, today announced the development of a LiDAR-based perception stack with a top 10 global automotive OEM. Under the collaboration, Innoviz will develop and validate a complete LiDAR-based perception stack for a highway operational design domain (ODD) to explore potential for the OEM's future programs.

Innoviz to Develop LiDAR-Based Perception Stack for Top 10 Global OEM

The project includes Innoviz's InnovizTwo LiDAR solution and perception capabilities powered by NVIDIA hardware. The perception stack Innoviz will build for the highway ODD represents real Physical AI core functions, including:

Point Cloud Plus (PC+) and Obstacle Detection: classifies each pixel in the scene as drivable or non-drivable obstacle, flagging in-path hazards such as tires, lost cargo, and Euro pallets along the way.

classifies each pixel in the scene as drivable or non-drivable obstacle, flagging in-path hazards such as tires, lost cargo, and Euro pallets along the way. Object Detection: identifies objects and road users in the scene, including pedestrians and vehicles.

identifies objects and road users in the scene, including pedestrians and vehicles. Object Classification: sorts detected objects into categories including pedestrians, cars, trucks, and two-wheelers.

"Developing a complete LiDAR-based perception stack for highway driving is the clearest signal yet of where this industry is headed," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Founder of Innoviz . "We built Innoviz to co-design hardware and software from day one, because that's what we believe production autonomy demands. Delivering that stack to automotive-grade standards is Physical AI doing its job, offering a precise, real-time 3D understanding of the world."

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a leading provider of LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier-1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers while extending its existing sensing solutions into defense, homeland security, industrial, and smart infrastructure markets.

Innoviz's LiDAR sensors and complementary software suite are designed to deliver exceptional range, resolution, and reliability, providing accurate 3D sensing even in harsh weather conditions. Built to meet the automotive industry's strict standards for performance and safety, Innoviz's sensors are increasingly supplied for applications that demand precise, real-time spatial awareness and continuous object localization.

Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz designs solutions for automotive OEMs, system integrators, municipalities, commercial enterprises, government organizations, and other customers worldwide. Under the Perciz brand, Innoviz offers its existing automotive-grade LiDAR sensors for defense, counter-UAS, perimeter intrusion detection, and homeland security applications. For more information, visit innoviz.tech.

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Forward Looking Statement

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products and solutions offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, including performance under various environmental and operational conditions, the markets in which Innoviz operates, and Innoviz's projected future operational and financial results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "design(ed)," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to successfully formalize collaborations or partnerships or to enter into any definitive agreements, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to achieve broader market adoption of Innoviz's products and solutions, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, the ability to maintain and scale initial deployments into long-term commercial relationships, the risk that evaluations, pilot programs, demonstrations, or initial deployments do not lead to production deployments or commercial contracts, the ability to advance collaborations or partnerships into definitive development, integration, supply, or other commercial arrangements, t he risk that Innoviz's products do not achieve or maintain their anticipated performance, under field and operational conditions, and Innoviz's expectations regarding the impact of geopolitical developments in the Middle East including the evolving conflict in Israel on its ongoing operations. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risks and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2026, and in other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

SOURCE Innoviz Technologies