Inspira Collaborates with Ennocure for development of a Proprietary Bio-Electronic Treatment to Prevent Associated Bloodstream Infections in ICU Patients

RA'ANANA, Israel, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (Nasdaq: IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira"), an innovator in life support technology, is excited to announce a partnership with Ennocure MedTech Ltd.

At the core of Inspira's mission is a groundbreaking approach to oxygenate blood directly to replace life support mechanical ventilation. Inspira seeks to include bio-electronic technology as part of the INSPIRA ART and Company's IP portfolio, to prevent the growth of bacteria that often results in a bloodstream infection (sepsis) and has partnered with Ennocure for the development of such treatment.

Today, it is estimated that 250,000 bloodstream infections related to intravenous lines occur worldwide each year, leading to prolonged hospital stays and increasing healthcare costs.

Once developed, Inspira plans to combine the bio-electronic novel physical stimulation technology, as a preemptive measure for potentially at-risk patients, providing a cost-competitive solution to reduce complications.

Dagi-Ben Noon, CEO of Inspira, reflects on the partnership's significance: "By Integrating our technology to oxygenate blood directly with Ennocure's infection prevention solutions, we are focusing on potentially improving patient outcomes in ICUs and paving the way for safer, more effective life-support treatments. This collaboration is expected to accelerate the development and broaden the implementation of our advanced technology."

About Ennocure MedTech Ltd.

Ennocure, is a pioneer in the development of bio-electronic Wound Dressing. At the core of the technology is a proprietary bio-electronic wound dressing designed to prevent bacterial infections, while providing remote wound monitoring & infection alerts based on AI-driven personalized therapy.

Inspira Technologies is leading the way in transforming life-support care. Its innovative solutions are paving the way for direct blood oxygenation, bypassing the lungs, and potentially reducing the need for traditional mechanical ventilation. Beyond this, the Company is committed to advancing blood circulation technology and incorporating AI-driven monitoring systems. These advancements are part of its strategy to offer more patient-focused, data-informed care. The integration of these technologies signifies the potential to enhance patient outcomes and streamline hospital operations, marking a new era in respiratory care.

