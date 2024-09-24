Inspira™ Launches INSPIRA™ ART100 at the World's Largest Extracorporeal Life Support Conference

RA'ANANA, Israel, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN, IINNW), ("Inspira Technologies", "Inspira", or the "Company") a breakthrough medical technology company, is poised to make a significant impact at the 34th Annual Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO) Conference in Detroit, Michigan, on the 29th to the 30th of September 2024. The Company will be presenting its latest and future technologies, underscoring its commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of extracorporeal blood circulation technologies.

During the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in interactive demonstrations and presentations, giving physicians and perfusionists a hands-on experience of the Company's latest innovations, highlighting key design features and advantages of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration-cleared INSPIRA™ ART100 system to be deployed to the U.S. market. The U.S sales team and the VP of Product, Mr. Tomer Carmeli together with the company's team of professionals, including our Medical Director, Dr. Dekel Stavi, MD and our CTO, Dr. Daniella Yeheskely-Hayon PhD, will be available to address questions and discuss the potential impact of these innovations on patient care.

Join us at booth #18 to see the INSPIRA™ ART100 system and to meet in person with the Inspira U.S. local sales team, led by Glo-Med Networks Inc. ("Glo-Med"), Inspira's chief distributor, head of sales and after-market service provider in the U.S., which will support the U.S. rollout, ensuring that leading hospitals and medical centers have immediate access to this breakthrough technology.

About ELSO

The Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO) is an international nonprofit consortium of healthcare institutions, researchers, and industry partners. The organization provides support to those delivering extracorporeal life support through continuing education, guidelines, original research, publications, and a comprehensive registry of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) patient data. ECMO clinicians, research scientists, and members of regulatory and public health institutions are eligible for membership in ELSO. There are currently over 20,000 users and center members from over 50 countries. Memberships allows physicians, nurses, perfusionists, respiratory therapists, researchers and other healthcare professionals to become more directly involved in the world's largest ECMO community.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira™ Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the respiratory treatment arena. The Company has developed a breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology (INSPIRA™ ART), with adaptive blood monitoring and blood oxygenation technology designed to rebalance patient oxygen saturation levels. This technology potentially allows patients to remain awake during treatment while reducing the need for highly invasive, risky, and costly mechanical ventilation systems that require intubation and medically induced coma. Equipped with HYLA™ real-time continuous blood monitoring technology, the system instantly detects changes in patient conditions, empowering physicians in making informed decisions.

The Company's INSPIRA™ ART100 system has obtained FDA 510(k) clearance for use in Cardiopulmonary Bypass procedures, along with the Israeli AMAR certification for both Extra-Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation and Cardiopulmonary Bypass procedures.

The Company's other products, including the INSPIRA™ ART also known as the INSPIRA™ ART500 or Gen 2, the INSPIRA™ Cardi-ART portable modular device and HYLA™ blood sensor, are currently being designed and developed, and have not yet been tested or used in humans and have not been approved by any regulatory entity.

