Inspira™ Secures a Second U.S. Patent Approval for Orbiting Blood Oxygenation Delivery System

To date, a combined total of 32 claims have been deemed novel for the core technology of the INSPIRA™ ART device

Targeting treatment for 20 million ICU patients with respiratory failure annually, with many relying on mechanical ventilators, in a $19 billion industry

RA'ANANA, Israel, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (Nasdaq: IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira Technologies"), a breakthrough medical technology company targeting to supersede mechanical ventilators, has secured an additional U.S. Patent approval for the VORTX™ orbiting blood oxygenation delivery system, a core technology of the revolutionary INSPIRA™ ART device, bringing the combined total of claims deemed novel relating to the core technology of the INSPIRA™ ART device, to 32.

The VORTX™ system aims to oxygenate blood without fiber membranes, potentially transforming the medical field as this technology is expected to reduce both blood damage and costs. Today's fiber technologies for blood oxygenation significantly harm the patient's blood cells, since existing fiber oxygenators force blood to flow through multiple fiber layers, causing harmful turbulence, friction, and shear forces. Due to the fiber fabric's high resistance to blood flow, it creates pressure differences that can severely damage blood components, potentially causing hemolysis, white blood cell damage, inflammatory and immune system activation, and blood clotting.

Dagi Ben-Noon, CEO of Inspira Technologies, remarked, "We view this as another major leap forward in blood oxygenation technologies, representing another crucial milestone highlighting the core technological capabilities of the INSPIRA™ ART."

We believe the INSPIRA™ ART is a groundbreaking device poised to revolutionize the $19 billion mechanical ventilation market. Designed to support the 20 million intensive care unit patients with respiratory failure each year, many of whom rely on mechanical ventilators, the INSPIRA™ ART offers a potential alternative by maintaining stable oxygen saturation levels without the need for ventilators while patients can remain awake during treatment.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira™ Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the respiratory treatment arena. The Company has developed a breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology (INSPIRA™ ART), with adaptive blood monitoring and blood oxygenation technology designed to rebalance patient oxygen saturation levels. This technology potentially allows patients to remain awake during treatment while reducing the need for highly invasive, risky, and costly mechanical ventilation systems that require intubation and medically induced coma. Equipped with HYLA™ real-time continuous blood monitoring technology, the system instantly detects changes in patient conditions, empowering physicians in making informed decisions.

The Company's INSPIRA™ ART100 system has obtained FDA 510(k) clearance for use in Cardiopulmonary Bypass procedures, along with the Israeli AMAR certification for both Extra-Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation and Cardiopulmonary Bypass procedures.

The Company's other products, including the INSPIRA™ ART also known as the INSPIRA™ ART500 or Gen 2, the INSPIRA™ Cardi-ART portable modular device and HYLA™ blood sensor, are currently being designed and developed, and have not yet been tested or used in humans and have not been approved by any regulatory entity.

For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://inspira-technologies.com.

