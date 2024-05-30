Inspira™ Technologies Announces Business Targets Presentation Following FDA Clearance and Significant Developments

RA'ANANA, Israel, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN, IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira") a breakthrough medical technology company, announced today that Company President, Director, and co-founder, Mr. Joe Hayon, will discuss the Company's business targets, distribution agreements and next steps in a conference call to be held at 9:00am Eastern Time on Thursday, June 20, 2024. This follows the significant milestone of receiving FDA clearance for the INSPIRA™ ART100 system, as announced on May 28, 2024.

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024

Time: 9:00 am Eastern Time

Speaker: Joe Hayon, President, Director, and Co-Founder

To join the conference call and gain invaluable insights into Inspira Technologies' promising future, please register here.

About Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira™ Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the life support arena. The INSPIRA™ ART (Gen 2), also known as the INSPIRA™ ART500, includes the Company's Adaptive Blood Oxygenation technology and is being designed to continuously measure the patient's blood parameters in real-time, delivering needed oxygen volume straight into the blood. By elevating patient oxygen saturation levels in minutes, this technology potentially allows patients to remain awake during treatment and therefore may enable patients to be treated in and beyond intensive care units, reducing the need for mechanical ventilation systems that requires intubation and medically induced coma.

The Company received FDA 510(k) clearance for its INSPIRA ART100, a Cardiopulmonary Bypass System.

The Company's other products, including the INSPIRA ART (Gen 2) and HYLA™ blood sensor, have not yet been tested or used in humans and have not been approved by any regulatory entity.

For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://inspira-technologies.com

Public Relations Manager

Adi Shmueli

Inspira Technologies

[email protected]

+972-9-9664485

