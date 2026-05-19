inTandem by vcita Launches AI Leads Max, Helping Marketing Organizations Prove ROI, Increase Retention, and Expand Beyond Lead Generation

As SMBs struggle to respond quickly to incoming leads while managing day-to-day operations, AI Leads Max ensures valuable opportunities are never missed. The solution combines AI voice and chat receptionists, intelligent lead scoring, and automated follow-ups in one seamless experience.

"Marketing and advertising providers are under growing pressure to prove ROI and deliver more than just traffic or leads," said Itzik Levy, CEO of vcita. "AI Leads Max helps our partners become indispensable to SMB success by giving them a branded AI solution that proactively converts more opportunities into revenue."

AI Leads Max is designed to help media and marketing companies strengthen customer retention, unlock recurring revenue opportunities, and differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive market. The solution can be attached to existing customer contracts or sold as a premium add-on, with fast onboarding and ready-made sales assets enabling rapid rollout.

AI Leads Max supports the full lead lifecycle, from first contact through conversion and follow-up, all through one app available on mobile and desktop. Key capabilities include:

AI receptionists that answer calls and chats, capturing leads even when SMB owners are busy.

One centralized inbox for managing lead conversations across channels: website, calls, social, digital assets, print advertising, and more.

Real-time lead alerts and push notifications.

AI-powered lead scoring, urgency detection, and next-best-action recommendations.

White-labeled deployment under the partner's own brand.

The launch reflects a broader shift in the SMB technology market toward AI-driven business engagement and revenue enablement. Rather than simply running campaigns and generating leads, marketing and advertising providers can now offer an ongoing AI-powered service that helps SMBs maximize the value of every opportunity. In doing so, organizations become growth partners, delivering critical infrastructure SMB clients rely on daily.

AI Leads Max is now available through inTandem by vcita. To learn more, visit the inTandem website .

About vcita:

vcita is helping shape the future of AI-powered SMB engagement. Through its SMB platform and inTandem by vcita partner ecosystem, vcita enables agencies, media companies, telcos, and service providers to deliver branded AI solutions that help SMBs capture leads, automate engagement, convert opportunities, and drive growth. By combining AI agents with business management technology, vcita empowers partners to become an essential part of their customers' daily operations and long-term success.

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Media Contact:

Rachel Nulman Schapiro

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SOURCE vcita