Intec Pharma Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

JERUSALEM, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) ("Intec" or "the Company") today announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provides a corporate update.

"We maintain our focus on executing strategic partnerships and collaborations. As such, we were delighted in recent weeks to announce a new research collaboration with Merck. While we are unable to provide the specifics of the agreement, it speaks to Merck's keen understanding of the Accordion Pill (AP) technology and their continued interest in working with us to realize its potential," stated Jeffrey A. Meckler, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intec Pharma.

"In addition, we continue to innovate and progress our next generation gastric retentive technologies. We are working on a variety of new approaches to meet unmet needs such as a once-a-day gastric retentive Accordion Pill."

"We also look forward to advancing our newly designed AP-THC program into clinical development by year-end as we now have the active pharmaceutical ingredients needed for the clinical material production."

"Importantly, we strengthened our balance sheet during the third quarter which allows us to move our AP-THC program forward, advance our discussions with potential business parters and to support the initiation of future collaborations, such as the one with Merck," added Mr. Meckler.

Financial Highlights for Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Research and development expenses, net, for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 were approximately $2.1 million, a decrease of $6.3 million, or approximately 75%, compared with approximately $8.4 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2019. Research and development expenses, net, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 were approximately $5.4 million, a decrease of approximately $19.5 million, or approximately 80%, compared with approximately $24.9 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019. The decrease for the three and nine-month periods was primarily due to the completion of the ACCORDANCE study and Open Label Extension study during 2019, a decrease in expenses related to the scale up activities of the commercial scale manufacturing line, a decrease in payroll and related expenses, mostly due to reduction in headcount, and a decrease in share-based compensation.

General and administrative expenses for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 were approximately $1.5 million, a decrease of $700,000, or approximately 32%, compared with approximately $2.2 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2019. General and administrative expenses for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 amounted to approximately $4.9 million, a decrease of approximately $1.6 million, or approximately 25%, compared to approximately $6.5 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019. The decrease for the three and nine-month periods was primarily related to a decrease in payroll and related expenses, including reduction in headcount, a decrease in share-based compensation and reduction in associated expenses.

Net loss for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $3.7 million, a decrease of $16.7 million, or approximately 82%, compared with the net loss for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 of approximately $20.4 million. Net loss for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $10.6 million, a decrease of $30.4 million, or approximately 74%, compared with the net loss for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 of approximately $41.0 million. The decrease for the three and nine-month periods was mainly due to a decrease in research and development expenses, net, and general and administrative expenses, as detailed above, and an impairment charge incurred in 2019.

Loss per ordinary share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, was $0.95 compared with $12.16 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019. Loss per ordinary share for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, was $3.35 compared with $24.61 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $17.1 million. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $10.1 million.

Net cash used in operating activities was approximately $8.9 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 compared with net cash used in operating activities of approximately $23.9 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019. This decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in research and development activities in the amount of approximately $19.4 million, offset by changes in operating asset and liability items of approximately $4.1 million.

The Company had positive cash flow from investing activities of approximately $756,000 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 compared to negative cash flow from investing activities of approximately $2.5 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019. This change resulted primarily from an investment in the establishment of the commercial scale manufacturing line in the amount of approximately $2.3 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 and an increase in purchase of property and equipment in the amount of approximately $775,000.

Net cash provided by financing activities for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $15.9 million, which was provided primarily by the proceeds from the Company's registered direct offering in August 2020 that resulted in net proceeds of approximately $4.6 million, proceeds from the Company's registered direct offering in May 2020 that resulted in net proceeds of approximately $4.5 million, and proceeds from the Company's underwritten public offering in February 2020 that resulted in net proceeds of approximately $5.7 million.

In August 2020, the Company raised $4.9 million in a registered direct offering of 356,250 ordinary shares at a purchase price of $7.022 per share. In addition, the Company also sold and issued to the purchasers in the offering pre-funded warrants to purchase 356,250 ordinary shares at a purchase price of $6.822 per share. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.20 per share, are immediately exercisable, and may be exercised at any time until all of the pre-funded warrants are exercised in full.

On October 30, 2020, we effected a 1-for-20 reverse share split. All share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reverse share split.

About Intec Pharma Ltd.

Intec Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. The Company's Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing an efficient gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The Company's product pipeline includes two product candidates in clinical trial stages: Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa, or AP-CD/LD, which is in late-stage Phase 3 development for the treatment of Parkinson's disease symptoms in advanced Parkinson's disease patients, and AP-cannabinoids, an Accordion Pill to deliver either or both of the primary cannabinoids contained in Cannabis sativa, cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for various pain indications. In addition, the Company has a research collaboration with Merck & Co.

For more information, visit www.intecpharma.com . Intec Pharma routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of its website.

INTEC PHARMA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)







September 30, December 31,

2020 2019

U.S. dollars in thousands





Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,076 $ 9,292 Investment in marketable securities - 770 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 609 3,683 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 17,685 13,745





NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Property and equipment, net 1,680 2,575 Operating lease right-of-use assets 954 1,243 Other assets 3,717 3,717 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 6,351 7,535





TOTAL ASSETS $ 24,036 $ 21,280





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES -



Accounts payable and accruals:



Trade $ 531 $ 3,507 Other 4,019 4,835 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 4,550 8,342 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES -



Non-current operating lease liabilities 458 799 Other liabilities 951 604 TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 1,409 1,403 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,959 9,745





COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES



SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:



Ordinary shares, with no par value - authorized: 17,500,000 and

5,000,000 Ordinary Shares as of September 30, 2020 and December

31, 2019, respectively; issued and outstanding: 3,948,226 and

1,794,611 Ordinary Shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31,

2019, respectively 727 727 Additional paid-in capital 217,330 200,231 Accumulated deficit (199,980) (189,423) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 18,077 11,535 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 24,036 $ 21,280

INTEC PHARMA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30

2020 2019 2020 2019

U.S. dollars in thousands U.S. dollars in thousands OPERATING EXPENSES:







RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES, net $ (2,112) $ (8,448) $ (5,411) $ (24,850) GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (1,529) (2,157) (4,874) (6,491) IMPAIRMENT OF LONG-LIVED ASSETS - (9,759) - (9,759) OPERATING LOSS (3,641) (20,364) (10,285) (41,100) FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES), net (57) 14 (123) 157 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (3,698) (20,350) (10,408) (40,943) INCOME TAX (42) (28) (149) (100) NET LOSS $ (3,740) $ (20,378) $ (10,557) $ (41,043)

U.S. dollars LOSS PER SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.95) $ (12.16) $ (3.35) $ (24.61) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION

OF BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER

ORDINARY SHARE IN THOUSANDS 3,952 1,676 3,153 1,668

INTEC PHARMA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited)













Ordinary Shares Additional

paid-in

capital Accumulated

Deficit Total

Number of shares Amounts

Amounts

















U.S. dollars in thousands











BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2019 1,661,649 $ 727 $ 194,642 $ (141,824) $ 53,545 CHANGES IN THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019:









Issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance costs 85,834 - 1,969 - 1,969 Exercise of options 3,491 - 268 - 268 Share-based compensation

- 2,748 - 2,748 Net loss - - - (41,043) (41,043) BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 1,750,974 $ 727 $ 199,627 $ (182,867) $ 17,487











BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2020 1,794,611 $ 727 $ 200,231 $ (189,423) $ 11,535 CHANGES IN THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020:









Issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance costs 41,569 - 421 - 421 Issuance of ordinary shares and warrants, net of issuance costs 812,500 - 5,692 - 5,692 Issuance of ordinary shares and warrants, net of issuance costs 814,598 - 4,426 - 4,426 Issuance of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants, net of issuance costs 356,250 - 4,599 - 4,599 Exercise of warrants 128,698

769

769 Share-based compensation - - 1,192 - 1,192 Net loss - - - (10,557) (10,557) BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 3,948,226 $ 727 $ 217,330 $ (199,980) $ 18,077

INTEC PHARMA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited)













Ordinary Shares Additional

paid-in

capital Accumulated

Deficit Total

Number of shares Amounts

Amounts





U.S. dollars in thousands











BALANCE AT JULY 1, 2019 1,665,140 $ 727 $ 196,871 $ (162,489) $ 35,109 CHANGES IN THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019:









Issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance costs 85,834 - 1,969 - 1,969 Share-based compensation - - 787 - 787 Net loss - - - (20,378) (20,378) BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 1,750,974 $ 727 $ 199,627 $ (182,867) $ 17,487











BALANCE AT JULY 1, 2020 3,471,403 $ 727 $ 211,691 $ (196,240) $ 16,178 CHANGES IN THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020:









Issuance of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants, net of issuance costs 356,250 - 4,599 - 4,599 Exercise of warrants 120,573

704

704 Share-based compensation - - 336 - 336 Net loss - - - (3,740) (3,740) BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 3,948,226 $ 727 $ 217,330 $ (199,980) $ 18,077

INTEC PHARMA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Nine months ended

September 30

2020 2019

U.S. dollars in thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net loss $ (10,557) $ (41,043) Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation 911 643 Impairment of long-lived asset - 9,759 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 18 69 Change in right of use asset 372 523 Change in lease liabilities (410) (380) Gains on marketable securities (2) (10) Share-based compensation 1,192 2,748 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Decrease in prepaid expenses and other receivables 3,074 483 Increase in deferred tax assets - (223) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accruals (3,806) 3,268 Increase in other liabilities 347 245 Net cash used in operating activities (8,861) (23,918) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



Purchase of property and equipment (16) (791) Investment in other assets - (2,315) Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities, net 772 576 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 756 (2,530) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance costs 421 1,969 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares and warrants, net of issuance costs 5,692 - Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares and warrants, net of issuance costs 4,426 - Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants, net of issuance costs 4,599 - Proceeds from exercise of warrants 769 - Proceeds from exercise of options - 268 Net cash provided by financing activities 15,907 2,237 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 7,802 (24,211) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 9,292 39,246 EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (18) (69) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD $ 17,076 $ 14,966





SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



Liability with respect to property and equipment $ - $ 123 Liability with respect to other assets $ - $ 549





SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION -



Taxes paid $ 9 $ 50 Interest received $ 32 $ 315

