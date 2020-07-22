Intellicus and Modus Announce Technology Partnership to Deliver Next-Gen Analytics to Banks

NEW DELHI and BENGALURU, India, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellicus Technologies, a leading provider of business intelligence and analytics solutions, and Modus Information Systems, a pioneer in IT services to banks, have come together to launch a powerful banking analytics solution.

The solution branded as ModusBI, is built on Intellicus business intelligence platform. A ready fit for banks, the solution plugs into the core banking system to deliver interactive dashboards with relevant KRAs, self-serve reports, statutory reports and enables banks to take informed decisions.

"ModusBI comes with preloaded dashboards, KRAs, and reports that are extremely relevant to banks. We have designed the solution in such a way that different user profiles in a bank can get access to insights as per their roles. Report templates have been created in sync with the hierarchy followed in the banks and can be made available on multiple devices," said, Chandar Raman, Director, Business Development at Modus.

"With Modus' deep expertise in implementing mission critical core banking solutions in India and globally, ModusBI will deliver great business value to banks by leveraging their core banking investments," he added.

"Intellicus is partnering with Modus to deliver an unparalleled BI solution for the BFSI sector. Bankers will be able to analyze their data from multiple systems, at any size with high speed and precision. Compliance reports will be fully automated, freeing up precious time of the staff. Premium BI features like self-service, trending and predictions, what-if analytics will be democratized to a wider range of users who need them round the clock," said Rajesh Murthy, Vice President, at Intellicus.

ModusBI is in final stages of discussions and implementation plans with some of the leading banks in multiple countries.

About Modus

Modus Information Systems Pvt. Ltd. (Modus) is a software development and services company based out of Bangalore, India. Modus is a Value Partner for a leading Core Banking Solution offering end-to-end Implementation, customization, support, maintenance and testing services. Modus is engaged with multiple marquee banking clients as their technology partner for core banking services and niche solutions, globally.

https://modussystems.com/

About Intellicus

Intellicus is one of the world's leading Business Intelligence and Analytics platforms. More than 60% of Fortune companies are using Intellicus to build powerful reports and dashboards with ease. With over 17,000 installations worldwide, we are assisting organizations to make better informed decisions.

www.intellicus.com

Media Contact:

Shilpi Puri

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1098574/Intellicus_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Intellicus Technologies