International Good Deeds Day: 115 Countries, Millions of Participants, and One Woman's Initiative That Sparked a Global Movement of Doing Good

On April 12, 115 countries across the globe participated in International Good Deeds Day 2026, including Jamaica, Poland, US, Zimbabwe, Portugal, Dominican Republic, Togo, Croatia, India, UK, Uruguay, Haiti, Tanzania, Germany, and more. Enthusiasm continues to grow every year, with millions of people joining to volunteer and do something positive for others on this internationally unifying day.

The key message of Good Deeds Day 2026 is United in Good – 20 Years of Doing Good from the Heart. Every person can do a good deed, large or small, with the goal of bringing about positive change.

Here are some of the events that took place on Good Deeds Day 2026:

US: In Miami, initiator Shari Arison participated in a series of Good Deeds Day events held in collaboration with the Jewish Federation, where hundreds of people took part in preparing and distributing meals for the elderly and providing clothing donations. Reflecting on the global impact, Arison said, "Seeing it globally has really touched my heart, and the fact that we have so many partners around the world that have connected and have taken it upon themselves – as if it's their own is so amazing. Millions more are joining in around the world, and hopefully it will continue to grow more and more."

Moldova: Thousands of people around the country across dozens of cities took part in hundreds of projects, uniting individuals nationwide.

Malawi: All 28 regions of the country took part in volunteering activities, such as visiting the elderly, with thousands of volunteers participating.

Mongolia: Over 25,000 people took part alongside and 600+ organizations in 21 provinces across the country. The month leading up included a campaign called "MY PROVINCE – MY GOOD DEED" led by youth to encourage people to do good.

Haiti: Good Deeds Day expanded to 13 cities, involving over 4,000 participants and impacting 13,000 community members through projects focused on healthcare, supporting vulnerable people, and empowering women.

Cambodia: Thousands participated nationwide, including students in seven provinces who took part in environmental initiatives such as cleanups and tree planting.

Kenya: Following the government's recognition of Good Deeds Day as an official day of service, thousands participated in projects across the country, including environmental cleanups, education for women in business, and youth education on doing good.

Panama: For more than 12 years, Panama has celebrated Good Deeds Day as a true nationwide movement, bringing together NGOs, businesses, educational institutions, and government entities in a shared day of action.

Contact person: Hannah Wojno, Director, Good Deeds Day

Good-deeds-day.org | Facebook | Instagram | [email protected]

Hashtag: #GoodDeedsDay | Tag us: @GoodDeedsDay

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SOURCE International Good Deeds Day