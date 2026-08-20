IntraGel Therapeutics and UroGen Pharma Sign Strategic Collaboration and Investment Agreements to Advance Sustained-Released Investigational Oncology Therapies

IntraGel secures up to $7 million equity investment from UroGen® to advance the Phase 2 clinical study of TumoCure, for the treatment of advanced head and neck cancer

UroGen gains access to IntraGel's biodegradable sustained-release gel platform with broad potential across solid tumors, as well as an exclusive option to acquire worldwide rights to TumoCure

NAZARETH, Israel, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntraGel Therapeutics, developer of next generation long-acting injectables, today announced an equity investment agreement and a strategic Option and Research License Agreement (the Option Agreement) with UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers.

In a related equity investment agreement, UroGen will invest up to $7 million in the equity securities of IntraGel, which will support the Phase 2 clinical development of TumoCure, IntraGel's investigational therapy for advanced head and neck cancer. Under the related Option Agreement, UroGen receives an exclusive option to obtain an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize TumoCure following IntraGel's completion of a Phase 2 clinical study. In addition, UroGen gains access to IntraGel's proprietary SRGel™ platform, a biodegradable sustained-release formulation technology designed for localized drug delivery, through a research license and options to obtain an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize up to three additional oncology products combining the SRGel platform with compounds to be designated by UroGen.

"UroGen's leadership in localized oncology therapies and commercial-stage experience make them an ideal collaborator to help advance the SRGel platform and accelerate the development of TumoCure," said Peter Siman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, IntraGel Therapeutics. "We see this collaboration as an important validation of our SRGel platform and the clinical potential of our lead investigational product, TumoCure, while creating a strong pathway to accelerate development across multiple oncology indications."

"This agreement represent an important step in expanding UroGen's oncology pipeline and our technological capabilities," said Liz Barrett, President and Chief Executive Officer of UroGen Pharma. "IntraGel's biodegradable, sustained-release technology complements our expertise in local drug delivery while creating significant optionality for future innovation. Beyond the opportunity to advance TumoCure, we believe the SRGel platform could potentially enable multiple therapeutic approaches across a range of solid tumors and provide a foundation for new product opportunities over time."

Dr. Siman added, "In parallel, we are continuing to advance additional therapeutic candidates in our pipeline based on the broadly applicable SRGel platform including our internally developed IG-003 with GLP-1 analogues for weight management, and monoclonal antibody and peptide programs developed through ongoing collaborations."

SRGel is a biodegradable depot technology designed to enable sustained release of therapeutic agents over extended periods. The platform's flexibility supports multiple therapeutic modalities and indications. In oncology, SRGel has potential applicability across a broad range of solid tumor settings, including bladder, skin, brain, gastrointestinal and testicular cancers, creating opportunities for future localized oncology treatments beyond the initial collaboration programs.

TumoCure is an investigational cisplatin product formulated with IntraGel's proprietary SRGel platform, designed to enable prolonged localized drug exposure while limiting systemic exposure. Presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, Phase 1b clinical data demonstrated that TumoCure was generally safe and well tolerated, showed low systemic cisplatin exposure, and provided early indications of anti-tumor activity in a heavily pretreated patient population, including patients with cisplatin treatment-resistant disease1. Investigators also reported improvements in tumor-related symptoms in certain patients. These findings support continued clinical development of TumoCure and further expansion of the SRGel platform as a potential approach for sustained local therapy across additional solid tumors while minimizing systemic exposure.

About SRGel

SRGel is IntraGel's proprietary injectable hydrophobic gel-like drug delivery platform designed to enable sustained, tailored drug release. Built on a proprietary water-free and solvent-free fatty-acids based polymer matrix, SRGel is engineered to provide controlled, and prolonged release of therapeutics agents following a single administration, with applicability for both localized delivery at the target site and sustained systemic exposure. The technology is designed, when injected intratumorally, to maintain high local drug concentrations while minimizing systemic exposure and associated toxicities. SRGel is compatible with a broad range of therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, peptides and biologics, and may be applicable across therapeutic areas and indications, including weight loss management and inflammatory diseases.

About TumoCure

TumoCure is IntraGel's lead product candidate and the first clinical application of the SRGel platform. TumoCure consists of cisplatin incorporated into the SRGel biodegradable matrix and is administered as a single intratumoral injection. The investigational therapy is designed to provide sustained delivery of cisplatin directly within tumor tissue over several months while limiting systemic exposure. TumoCure is Phase 2-ready and is being developed for patients with locally advanced, inoperable head and neck cancers, who are ineligible for systemic cisplatin-based chemoradiation. IntraGel is pursuing development through the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA)'s 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway and believes the technology may have future applicability across additional solid tumor indications, including lung, brain, gastrointestinal, ovarian and testicular cancers.

About IntraGel Therapeutics

IntraGel develops long-acting injectable therapies that can replace daily or weekly dosing with a single administration, or convert large, painful injections into small-volume, highly concentrated doses. SRGel is IntraGel's long-acting injectable platform designed to support safer, more durable treatment options across multiple therapeutic areas and modalities, including small molecules, peptides, and biologics. IntraGel's lead product candidate based on the SRGel platform, TumoCure, for the treatment of head and neck cancer is Phase 2-ready. In addition, SRGel was shown in both in vivo and in vitro studies to deliver stable, long-acting exposure with GLP-1 analogues, monoclonal antibodies and peptides. IntraGel's technology is based on the research of Prof. Avi Domb, the School of Pharmacy, Institute for Drug Research at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and IntraGel's Scientific Founder and Chief Scientist. The Company was established as part of NGT, a unique VC and technology incubator dedicated to investing in visionary entrepreneurs from promising early-stage healthcare startups that bring positive social impact.

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1 J.B. Vermorken, et. al European Journal of Cancer and Clinical Oncology, 1982. 18(11): p. 1069-1074.

SOURCE IntraGel Therapeutics