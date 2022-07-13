Intratech Medical enrolls patients to first ever human study for treatment of accute heart attacks using Booster™ - coronary sinus spiral balloon therapy

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intratech Medical, developer of the Booster™ spiral balloon therapy for the treatment of AMI patients, announced the successful enrollment of two patients in a multi-center first in human study to assess the safety and technical performance of their Booster balloon in the treatment of patients undergoing coronary catheterization following AMI. This is the first ever study for treatment of acute heart attacks, using a spiral design balloon intended to minimize infarct size growth, by elevating pressure in the heart's vasculature.

Heart attacks, the number one cause of death globally, impacting 800,000 people in the US alone every year, are caused by coronary artery disease - narrowing or blockage of the blood vessels supplying blood to the heart muscle. Even after a successful revascularization of the arteries, in up to 30% of AMI patients, the ischemic area may still grow, due to diminished microvascular perfusion, resulting in higher rates of mortality and morbidity.

"We hope that the Booster therapy will help to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing AMI. The first 2 cases were very successful - no learning curve is needed, it's a very user-friendly device and we are confident to perform more cases," Said Dr. Irakli, Head of the Cardiology Department and the principal investigator of the study at the Helsicore Medical Center in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Immediately following the revascularization of the clogged artery, the proprietary Booster balloon is placed in the coronary sinus (the main vein which drains the blood from the heart). Due to its unique spiral design, the Booster balloon causes temporary restriction of blood outflow, which elevates the vascular pressure, without compromising the blood outflow. This elevated pressure improves oxygen delivery to the ischemic myocardium, reducing the infarct area and ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Intratech had very promising pre-clinical results and moved to launch its First-In-Human clinical trials in 2022. The company secured a major investment from a key strategic corporation in the interventional cardiology field and has a comprehensive patent family with patents granted globally.

"With over 9 million annual deaths from heart attacks, there is an urgent need for more effective intervention. The Booster balloon can revolutionize the last frontier in ischemic heart disease management, improving the lives of millions of people worldwide, while decreasing related health care costs," Said Moshe Barel, Executive Chairman of Intratech Medical.

About Intratech Medical

Intratech Medical is developing the Booster™ balloon therapy for the treatment of patients with acute myocardial infarction, reducing infarct size, and improving clinical outcomes. The company has secured a major investment from a key strategic corporation in the interventional cardiology field and addresses the $230 billion cardiology market.

For more information, visit www.intratechmedical.com.

Follow Intratech Medical on LinkedIn.

Moshe Barel , Chairman

Intratech Medical

[email protected]

SOURCE Intratech Medical