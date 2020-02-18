Introducing AudioDots - The Automatic Text-to-Speech Solution: Turning Print Publications Into Mobile Audio

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, publishers of newspapers, magazines, and blogs have watched advertising revenue shift to the digital realm. Even digital-native publications find it challenging to choose the right advertising model as mobile devices and non-textual usage continue to proliferate. Listeners, it seems, are quickly replacing readers as the drivers of advertising revenue. As consumers begin to shift towards audio based usage (rather than just reading), advertising demand is following suit.

Introducing AudioDots: A game-changing text-to-speech solution that instantly and seamlessly turns any story on any website into an engaging digital audio experience.

Once publishers add the AudioDots widget to their website, the solution automatically translates text-based news items into audio streams and adds them to a constantly updated audio reel. At the same time, a " Read for me " button will be added to each story header in the mobile browser, enabling users to instantly switch to audio mode.

For users, the result is an easy way to stay in touch with the latest news and opinions, right from their mobile devices, anytime and everywhere – while driving, cooking, or walking. For online publishers, this is a game-changer.

Mobile audio seized the lion's share of the multibillion-dollar digital audio advertising market in 2019, with 40% annual growth.

As audio listeners remain engaged three times longer than readers, AudioDots offers publishers a compelling new space in which to sell adverts, be it pre-roll, mid-roll, or post-roll ad spots.

"Mobile advertising became the leading driver of digital ad spend last year," notes 9Dots CEO Itay Rubinstein, "We expect its share to continue to climb. That is why we focus our efforts on mobile audio, and why we believe that responsive advertising through mobile audio is the way forward for publishers suffering from ad revenue decline from their textual web publications."

Advertisers themselves stand to benefit just as much as publishers and readers. Rubinstein adds "The sheer amount of textual content produced every day makes this an enormous latent market for advertisers," he continues. "Textual publications still inspire strong brand loyalty, and they represent excellent opportunities for precise market segmentation. Advertisers who have been looking for new inroads to niche markets and huge audiences alike will benefit enormously from AudioDots."

9dots Media is a client-driven, transparent, results-oriented technology company that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to increase advertising revenue and grow readership for publishers of online content.

