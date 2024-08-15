Introducing PlaxidityX: Argus Cyber Security Ltd. Unveils New Company Name to Reflect Accelerated Business Growth, Expanded Vision and Market Leadership

Founded a decade ago in Israel, PlaxidityX (formerly Argus Cyber Security Ltd.) emerged at a time when vehicle cyber security was virtually unheard of. As a pioneer in the field, the company was instrumental in raising awareness and educating the market on the critical importance of automotive cyber security. Today, once again, it stands at the forefront of the major shift in mobility cyber security, driven by the emergence of software defined vehicles (SDV).

The rebranding to PlaxidityX is aligned with the company's significant business growth, a series of strategic collaborations with global leading technology companies, and the launch of innovative products such as "vDome" and the game-changing "DevSecOps platform." The name change signifies the company's comprehensive end-to-end solution and broader market presence, positioning PlaxidityX for accelerated growth and expansion of market share.

PlaxidityX is a fusion of "placidity," representing tranquility, calmness and peace of mind, with the dynamic edge of "X" to symbolize innovation and cutting-edge technology.

PlaxidityX reflects our commitment to providing a secure digital environment through advanced cybersecurity solutions. Just as tranquility brings peace of mind, our innovative technologies ensure robust protection against cyber threats, allowing our customers to operate confidently in a complex and challenging digital landscape.

With PlaxidityX, we are not only safeguarding software, services, data, vehicles, and people's lives, we are also crafting a future where technology and security coexist in perfect balance.

"Our company's transformation into PlaxidityX represents a new chapter in our story of innovation and excellence," said Ronen Smoly, CEO of PlaxidityX. "This change reflects our commitment to advancing the automotive and mobility cyber security landscape, and underscores our dedication to providing comprehensive solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners."

PlaxidityX, originally founded as Argus Cyber Security Ltd., a global leader in mobility cyber security, provides DevSecOps, vehicle protection and fleet protection technologies and services for automotive and mobility manufacturers. PlaxidityX's solutions ensure that vehicle components, networks, and fleets are secured and compliant throughout their life cycle.

PlaxidityX innovative methods and solutions are based on decades of cyber security and automotive research and have culminated in over 70 granted and pending patents.

Founded in 2014, PlaxidityX is headquartered in Israel, with a global footprint in USA, Germany, France, Japan, Korea, Poland and India.

