Investing.com Ranked Among the Top 200 Sites Worldwide as Seismic Growth Continues

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Investing.com, a leading financial markets platform that is empowering its millions of users with high-quality and up-to-date financial knowledge, has continued its rapid growth reaching the prestigious Top 200 Global Sites on Alexa.

The milestone comes less than a year after Investing.com cracked the top 500 sites on Alexa, the Amazon-owned company whose traffic analysis is considered the definitive indicator of website popularity. With over 35 million monthly users and 200 million monthly sessions, Investing.com is the most global financial outlet around, reaching users in all 196 countries across the world with its 33 international editions.

Founded in 2007, Investing.com has risen to prominence in a relatively short time, now ranked one of the top two financial websites worldwide, according to both Alexa and SimilarWeb. After purchasing its domain name for $2.45 million in December 2012, Investing.com's traffic has skyrocketed from 50 million pageviews per month in 2013, to 400 million in 2016, to more than 3 billion today.

"Investing.com's primary focus has always been on offering financial markets data and a first-rate product to absolutely everyone, anywhere in the world. This means that from the get-go, we offered the platform in multiple languages, with real-time data from hundreds of exchanges around the world, available on both web and app, always thinking about the need for investors and traders to constantly be on top of the markets. This principle helped us greatly in growing organically via SEO and word of mouth over the years," said Igal Stolpner, VP of Growth at Investing.com.

The fast-growing interest in Investing.com's platform also aligns with the corresponding worldwide surge of interest in financial content due to the dynamic situation surrounding global markets in the coronavirus era. During these unprecedented times, Investing.com has empowered its users with unrivaled accessibility to financial markets which its users have been taking advantage of in record numbers. This includes the Investing.com app, which has been the highest-rated financial markets app on Google Play for six consecutive years, as well as the first all-encompassing Apple Watch app for financial markets.

"The skyrocketing interest in our platform during this pandemic reinforces what we already knew in more normal times — that users across the globe crave a comprehensive, sophisticated, accessible one-stop-shop for financial information," Stolpner continued. "As the situation surrounding the virus continues to evolve, Investing.com will continue to double down on empowering its users with the information that intimately shapes their financial knowledge and decisions."

Investing.com offers real-time data, quotes, charts, financial tools, breaking news and analysis across 250 exchanges around the world. In addition to the global stock markets, Investing.com covers commodities, cryptocurrencies, world indices, bonds, funds, ETFs and world currencies. It offers quick access to world-class financial tools, covering over 300,000 financial instruments.



