Ironblocks launches open-source, on-chain, self-service firewall to protect DeFi protocols and Web3 platforms from cyberthieves

Launch partners include Linea, AltLayer, and Kinto

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironblocks , the only blockchain-native security platform, is excited to announce that it has launched an industry first - an open-source, on-chain, self-service firewall purpose built for DeFi protocols and web3 applications.

The Ironblocks Firewall is the result of over two years worth of research and development, and counts Linea , AltLayer , and Kinto among launch partners already using Ironblocks' industry-altering solution to protect their projects and/or users on their networks.

"We believe that we have solved many of the problems that have plagued the DeFi and web3 for some time," said Or Dadosh, CEO at Ironblocks, adding, "and we are just getting started - the firewall is the first in a series of launches coming this year."

More than $730 million worth of crypto was stolen during the first quarter of 2024, according to one estimate , with another $60 million pilfered in April, and an additional hundreds of millions stolen in May alone. Hacks are down, but threats still remain, and the Ironblocks on-chain firewall is a novel solution to an ever-present problem.

In an industry-first, modular policies able to be implemented by security teams and real time threat detection feeds into an intuitive dashboard that visualizes all activity and enables easy identification of malactors. Additionally, when a transaction is flagged as being illicit, the transaction in question is siloed off from being able to access funds or information on the protocol and the remaining users can continue using it normally.

Ironblocks' open-source solution has no paywall and requires no demo to start. Regular operations no longer need to be suspended, revenue is not lost, and users still have access to their funds and the functionality around them - and implementation can be done in only minutes.

"Protocols experiencing rapid growth often become targets for hackers and cyberthieves," said Declan Fox, Product Lead at Linea. "Ironblocks' on-chain firewall provides an essential layer of security, allowing us to confidently protect our users while continuing to grow and innovate. We value having robust security measures in place, including solutions like Ironblocks, to ensure the safety and trust of our community."

This launch is the culmination of years of research and development, and is the first in a series of major announcements planned for 2024.

Ironblocks was co-founded in 2022 by Or Dadosh and CTO Assaf Eli, veteran software engineers and blockchain natives with vast experience in cyber security and in DeFi, having been part of the team responsible for creating Bancor and securing more than $300 million in total value locked (TVL).

Or Dadosh also previously was head of blockchain innovation and solidity developer at Orbs , blockchain engineer at eToro , and blockchain leader at Bancor . Assaf Eli previously also was a blockchain consultant for projects on the Ethereum Network ecosystem, and part of the former core team that built Bancor .

To learn more about Ironblocks and how the Firewall can help protect your protocol, visit www.ironblocks.com .

About Ironblocks

Ironblocks is an end-to-end security provider for Web3 platforms, DeFi protocols, bridges, market makers, and other digital asset projects. Ironblocks automates proactive threat detection and will soon enable teams to instantly take preventative measures in milliseconds.

Our mission is to protect decentralized finance and web3 from threats and thefts, creating the security needed to enable broad adoption of these platforms.

Media contact

Ryan Gorman

Head of communications, Ironblocks[email protected]

SOURCE Ironblocks