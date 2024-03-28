Israel Corp. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter of 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("ILCO") announced today its fourth quarter and annual results for the period ending December 31, 2023.

Selected Financial Figures for the Fourth Quarter and 2023: $m Q4/23 Q4/22 2023 2022 IC share in ICL profit 29 146 285 958 Amortization of excess cost (1) (1) (3) (4) Financing, G&A and other expenses at IC headquarter

level 1 (3) (8) (67) Tax income (expense) of IC Headquarters (1) (10) (1) 16 Net Profit from continuing activities 28 132 273 903 Net Profit from discontinued operations1 - - - 50 Net Profit to company's shareholders 28 132 273 953

Liquidity at the ILCO Headquarters Level 2

As of December 31, 2023, total financial liabilities were $878 million, and investments in liquid assets amounted to $975 million of which $8 million are pledged deposits.

Net cash1 as of December 31, 2023, totaled $70 million. The net cash* includes the fair value of derivatives transactions, which increases the economic value of the financial liabilities by $27 million. As of September 30, 2023, the net cash* was $61 million.

Additional updates

On November 16, 2023, ILCO announced the initiation of a buyback program of $33m, under safe harbor according to Israeli law, which will be active until March 31, 2024, for more details please see ILCO immediate report. As of December 31, 2023, ILCO purchased shares in the sum of ~$13m. As of March 26, 2024, ILCO purchased shares in total sum of ~$32m.

On March 27, 2024, ILCO Board of Directors decided on distribution of dividend at the sum of $37m, this in accordance with the company's dividend policy announced in January 2023. The record date will be April 9, 2024 and the payment date will be April 17, 2024.

ILCO financial results of ILCO are mainly affected by the results of its investees. For more details see detailed financial report.

ILCO Total Assets, Net $m 31/12/2023 Assets

ICL (~567m shares, market value3) 2,842 AKVA Group (~6.6m shares, market value2) 38 Other4 12 Total Assets 2,892 Net Cash 70 Total Assets, net 2,962

About Israel Corporation

Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("ILCO") is a reputable public investment company, which owns and invests in high quality companies with established managements and go-to markets.

In November 2019, ILCO announced its updated strategy, ILCO plans to expand its portfolio through new investments over the next few years. ILCO plans to focus mainly on the food (inc. tech), agriculture (inc. tech), healthcare and industry 4.0 sectors. For more details please see the following link to ILCO updated Strategy Presentation

ILCO strives to generate return on its investment through active board participations and its operational and managerial expertise.

ILCO current core holdings include c.44% stake in ICL Group (NYSE:ICL, TASE:ICL) and c.18% stake in AKVA Group (OB:AKVA). ILCO is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker ILCO and is included in the TA-35 Index.

For further information on ILCO, see ILCO's publicly available filings, which can be found on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website at http://maya.tase.co.il.

Please also see ILCO company website http://www.israelcorp.com for additional information.

[1] For more details on the sale of 16.687% of Bazan shares please refer to IC Q3/2022 financial statements and immediate report dated September 15, 2022

[2] Israel Corp and its wholly owned and controlled headquarter companies.

[3] As of December 31, 2023, for ICL and December 29, 2023, for AKVA Group and Nordic Aqua Partners

[4] Includes 1.513m shares in Nordic Aqua Partners (OB:NOAP)

