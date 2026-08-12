Israel Corp. Reports Results for Second Quarter 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("ILCO") announced today its second quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2026.

Selected Financial Figures for the Second Quarter 2026:

$m Q2/26 Q2/25 ILCO share in ICL profit 59 40 ILCO share in Prodalim net profit 1 2 Amortization of excess purchase cost (3) (2) Financing, G&A expenses and other(expenses)

income at ILCO headquarter level (4) 2 Tax income (expense) of ILCO headquarters - 1 Net profit to company's shareholders 53 43







Liquidity at the ILCO Headquarters Level1

As of June 30, 2026, total financial liabilities were $644 million, and investments in liquid assets amounted to $704 million.

Net cash1 as of June 30, 2026, totaled $123 million. Net cash includes the fair value of derivatives transactions, which decreases the economic value of the financial liabilities by $63 million. As of March 31, 2026, the net cash was $100 million.

ILCO Total Assets, Net

$m 30/06/2026 Assets

ICL (~567m shares, market value) 2,845 Prodalim Investments (~72m shares, market value) 168 AKVA Group (~6.6m shares, market value) 86 Other (market value)2 16 Total Assets 3,115 ILCO's Net Cash 123 Total Assets, net 3,238

Recent News

On February 24, 2026, Prodalim completed its IPO in the TASE, raising approximately NIS 370 million at a valuation of approximately NIS 2.1 billion. Following the IPO, the Company's holdings in Prodalim were diluted from approximately 27.5% to approximately 23.26% on a fully diluted basis.

On March 25, 2026, ILCO Board of Directors decided on distribution of dividend at the amount of approx. $13m, this in accordance with the company's dividend policy. The dividend was paid on April 27, 2026.

On 27 May 2026, the Company's Board of Directors resolved to recommend a 10-to-1 share capital split, which was subsequently approved by the shareholders at the General Meeting held on 13 July 2026. The share capital split became effective on 27 July 2026.

About ILCO

For further information on ILCO, see ILCO's publicly available filings, which can be found on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website at http://maya.tase.co.il.

Please also see ILCO company website http://www.israelcorp.com for additional information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are not under the control of ILCO, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the disclosures.

Investor Relations Contacts

Idan Hizki

Vice President, Business Development

Tel: +972 3 684 4500

[email protected]

1 Israel Corp and its wholly owned and controlled headquarter companies.

2 Includes 1.983m shares in Nordic Aqua Partners.

SOURCE Israel Corporation Ltd.