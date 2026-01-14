Israeli based leading fashion technology company MySize Inc. Expands Strategic Focus on APAC Amid Growing Demand for AI-Driven Fashion Technology and Overstock Management Solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel , Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ), a global leader in AI-powered fashion technology and overstock management solutions, today announced a growing strategic focus on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, reflecting accelerating inbound demand from fashion brands and retailers and signaling strong market validation for its AI-driven fashion technology and overstock management platform as brands seek to optimize inventory efficiency, sustainability, and customer experience.

As part of this momentum, MySize has been selected to present alongside global industry leaders at LINK FASHION, a major international conference dedicated to innovation across the global fashion supply chain, taking place in Shanghai between May 13–14, 2026. The event is expected to feature more than 60 industry speakers and attract over 3,000 professional attendees, alongside a large-scale concurrent exhibition spanning approximately 130,000 square meters, with more than 22,000 exhibitors and over 150,000 visitors.

During the conference, MySize will present how its proprietary artificial intelligence technologies are reshaping the fashion industry by improving size accuracy, reducing returns, and enabling smarter overstock and inventory lifecycle management, challenges that are becoming increasingly critical for brands operating at scale.

The Company will also highlight its evolution from delivering individual point solutions to operating a comprehensive AI-driven platform, helping fashion brands shift from reactive decision-making to preventive, margin-focused sizing and inventory lifecycle management.

"AI adoption in fashion is no longer experimental, it's operational," said Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of MySize Inc. "APAC brands are prioritizing systems that improve margins, not tools that add complexity. Fashion brands in the region are actively seeking technologies that help them manage complexity across sizing, logistics, and excess inventory, and our platform is uniquely positioned to address these needs."

MySize already maintains a solid operational footprint in the APAC region, particularly in Australia, where it serves high-profile customers including WorkWear Group, part of Wesfarmers, one of Australia's largest publicly listed companies, as well as R.M. Williams, a globally recognized premium fashion brand. These partnerships underscore MySize's ability to support both large enterprise groups and high-end brands with mission-critical technology.

The company's increasing focus on APAC builds on its active operations across Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Having successfully deployed its solutions in multiple complex markets, MySize believes it is well-positioned to accelerate international scaling and capture new growth opportunities in Asia-Pacific.

"We view APAC as a long-term strategic growth region," added Luzon. "With our technology already validated by leading global brands and our expanding international operational capabilities, we are confident in our ability to scale efficiently and create meaningful value for partners and shareholders alike."

MySize expects continued engagement with fashion brands, retailers, and industry stakeholders across APAC throughout 2026 as it advances its global expansion strategy.

