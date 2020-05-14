Israel's Assuta Medical Centers Implements Illusive Networks to Protect Critical Data

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusive Networks®, the leader in deception-based cyber defense solutions, today announced that Assuta Medical Centers has chosen Illusive's Attack Surface Manager and Attack Detection System solutions to protect its network.

Founded in 1936 in Tel Aviv, Assuta Medical Centers is the largest private hospital network in Israel, operating eight hospitals and medical centers from north to south. Assuta Medical Center is a facility for surgery and diagnostic procedures in all fields of medicine. Assuta accounts for about 15% of the surgeries in Israel and takes care of the health of more than 1 million patients per year. Given the sensitive information healthcare organizations possess, Assuta needed a platform that offers more authentic deceptions to boost its lateral movement defense capabilities. The organization also needed a solution to shrink its attack surface by removing errant credentials and connections, which the previous deception vendor did not offer.

With health information systems increasingly digital and interconnected, they are attractive targets for advanced attacks, including data theft, identify theft and denial of service. Successful attacks can result in erosion of patient trust, significant financial losses, regulatory scrutiny and above all, risk to patient safety.

Tamir Ronen, chief information security officer, Assuta, said: "We needed a solution that would offer superior deception technology while also giving us a way to better manage our attack surface. Illusive Networks' solutions meet both of those criteria, giving us greater confidence in our ability to keep critical patient data safe."

Bob Horn, chief revenue officer, Illusive Networks, said: "The healthcare industry is particularly vulnerable to cyber-attack due to its complex nature and the valuable digital assets it stewards. Our cybersecurity solutions help healthcare organizations around the world stop attackers from reaching their targets by destroying their decision-making ability. Our work with Assuta furthers our traction in the healthcare space, and we look forward to helping more organizations like Assuta secure their critical systems and data."

