ITURAN ANNOUNCES UPCOMING PARTICIPATION AT THE LD MICRO MAIN EVENT CONFERENCE IN LOS ANGELES

AZOUR, Israel, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (Nasdaq: ITRN), a global leader in vehicle telematics, today announced its management's participation at the 17th Annual LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference taking place at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel from Monday, October 28th until Wednesday, October 30th. The three-day event will feature around 150 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and private one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts.

Ituran's management will be presenting to investors on Wednesday, October 30 at 8:30am Pacific Time in Track 1 and will be viewable from the conference portal. In addition, management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

Registration to watch the virtual presentation is at https://me24.sequireevents.com.

To schedule a meeting with management, please register through the conference portal or email a request to LD Micro or the Ituran investor relations team at [email protected].

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies.

For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact [email protected].

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972820/Ituran_logo.jpg

