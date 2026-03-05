ITURAN PRESENTS FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS

Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

05 Mar, 2026, 13:30 IST

Record revenue and EBITDA driven by strong 2025 subscribers-adds;
Significant dividend totaling $30 million for the quarter and new additional buy-back of $10 million; 

AZOUR, Israel, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025.

Highlights of Full Year 2025

  • 2,630,000 subscribers at year-end, adding 221,000, net during the year.
  • Record financial metrics across the board with revenue at $359.0 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year.
  • Net income of $58.0 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year.
  • EBITDA of $96.2 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year.
  • Record full year operating cash flow of $88.6 million.
  • Year-end net cash position and marketable securities of $107.6 million.
  • Returns to shareholders: declared a total of $60 million in dividends for the year 2025. 

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2025

  • Added a net 42,000 subscribers in the quarter.
  • Revenue of $93.5 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year.
  • Strong gross margins: overall gross margin of 50.5%, with subscription gross margin at 59.5%.
  • Net income increased to $15.3 million, up by 10% year-over-year.
  • EBITDA grew to $25.3 million, a 12% increase year-over-year.
  • Record quarterly operating cash flow of $29.4 million.
  • The Board declared a special dividend of $20 million, in addition to the $10 million quarterly dividend policy, totaling $30 million.
  • $1.6 million in shares were bought back in the quarter and the Board authorized an increase of the buy-back program of a further $10 million.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran, said, "2025 was a record year for Ituran marked by ongoing growth and continued improvements in profitability. We continued to add new subscribers at a high rate, bringing in 42,000 during the fourth quarter, leading to a record year of 221,000 net subscriber-adds, which includes those gained through our OEM deal with Stellantis at the start of 2025. Looking ahead, we expect to maintain our subscriber-add rate at 160,000-180,000 for 2026. The growth is driven by our long-term efforts in bringing customers new value-adding telematics and connected-car products and services."

Mr. Sheratzky continued, "Given our success and strong cash generation, we announced a special dividend of $20 million and a new share buy-back program of $10 million, in addition to the regular dividend policy of $10 million per quarter. The dividends issued for 2025 represent a yield of 7% based on our year-end share price, and approximately 100% of our net income for the year. This signifies the importance we place on sharing the fruits of our ongoing success with our shareholders."

Mr. Sheratzky added, "2026 started with strong momentum in our strategic partnerships. We are continuously working to add new partners to our growing OEM roster to drive further growth in our subscriber base. We recently announced a new agreement with Stellantis to launch the 'Connect Fiat' project in South America. This full end-to-end solution, spanning hardware, services, and the user app, reinforces our leadership in the region in providing telematics services to OEMs and their customers, and our ability to deliver fully integrated connectivity at scale."

Concluded Mr. Sheratzky, "After several years of investment in developing new offerings and services that significantly expand our total addressable market, we expect to begin seeing the returns on these investments in 2026. In addition to Israel and Brazil, our first initiative, IturanMob, has expanded its operations into the United States market, where it targets small and mid-sized car rental companies, streamlining and significantly improving the vehicle rental process. The second is our Big Data initiative, which leverages the large volumes of data we collect and monetizes it by offering valuable insights to third parties. The third initiative, Credit Carbon, enables EV owners to monetize their low carbon footprint through Ituran's advanced technological platform. I am very excited about these initiatives and strongly believe they have the potential to transform Ituran into a significantly larger company over the coming years."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $93.5 million, a 13% increase compared with revenues of $82.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

76% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees, and 24% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $71.1 million, an increase of 15% over the fourth quarter of 2024 revenues.  

The subscriber base expanded to 2,630,000 by the end of December 2025, marking an increase of 42,000 from the previous quarter.

Product revenues were $22.4 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $47.2 million (50.5% of revenues), a 15% increase compared with gross profit of $41.1 million (49.6% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of last year.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 59.5%, compared to 59.6% in the fourth quarter of last year. The gross margin on products was 21.9% in the quarter, compared with 20.8% in the fourth quarter of last year. The variance in the product gross margin between quarters was due to the change in the product mix sold.

Operating income for the quarter was $20.4 million (21.8% of revenues), representing a 13% increase compared to $18.0 million (21.8% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of last year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $25.3 million (27.1% of revenues), an increase of 12% compared with EBITDA of $22.5 million (27.2% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of last year.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $15.3 million (16.3% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.77, an increase of 10% compared to $13.8 million (16.7% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.70 in the fourth quarter of last year.

Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $29.4 million.

Full Year 2025 Results

Revenues for 2025 were a record $359.0 million, a 7% increase over the $336.3 million reported in 2024. 74% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 26% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $264.6 million, representing an increase of 9% over 2024.  

Product revenues were $94.5 million, representing an increase of 1% compared with 2024.  

Gross profit for the year was $178.6 million (49.7% of revenues). This represents an increase of 11% compared with gross profit of $160.6 million (47.8% of revenues) in 2024. The gross margin in the year on subscription revenues was 59.0%, compared with 58.7% in 2024. The gross margin on products was 23.8%, compared with 19.5% in 2024, with the variance representative of the product mix sold during the year.  

Operating profit for 2025 was $77.0 million (21.5% of revenues), an increase of 8% compared with operating profit of $71.2 million (21.2% of revenues) in 2024.  

EBITDA for 2025 was $96.2 million (26.8% of revenues), an increase of 5% compared to $91.3 million (27.1% of revenues) in 2024.

Net income in 2025 was $58.0 million (16.1% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $2.92, an increase of 8% compared with net income of $53.7 million (16.0% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $2.70 in 2024.  

Cash flow from operations for the year was $88.6 million.

On the balance sheet, as of December 31, 2025, the Company had net cash, including marketable securities, of $107.6 million. This is compared with net cash, including marketable securities, of $77.2 million, as of year-end 2024.

Buy Back

During the quarter $1.6 million in shares were purchased under the existing share buy-back program.

The Board of Directors authorized a new $10 million increase to the share buy-back program. This brings the total authorization, including that remaining, to approximately $13.5 million. Share repurchases will be funded by available cash and will be made in accordance with SEC Rule 10b-18.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a total dividend of $30 million for the fourth quarter. This is made up of $10 million under the Company's existing quarterly dividend policy and an additional $20 million as a special dividend.

The current dividend takes into account the Company's continuing strong profitability, ongoing positive cash flow and strong balance sheet.

Conference Call Information

The Company will also be hosting a video conference call via the Zoom platform later today, Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 9am Eastern Time and 4pm Israel time.

On the call, management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate in the Zoom call, please register at the following link: 
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hiXNOoC0TmePKQkUTrz0GA

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, but not limited to, changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumption that may cause our actual results materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements, even if our assumptions and projections change, except where applicable law may otherwise require us to do so.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management and control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance and financing industries, as well as car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel Aviv-based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.6 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market-leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



US dollars


December 31,

(In thousands)

2025

2024






Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

107,551

77,357

Investments in marketable securities


3

10

Accounts receivable (net of provision for credit loss)

58,517

47,688

Other current assets

48,360

46,067

Inventories

23,213

23,434


237,644

194,556






Long-term investments and other assets




Investments in affiliated companies

517

519

Investments in other companies

1,542

1,491

Other non-current assets

5,413

5,853

Deferred income taxes

15,684

12,273

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

28,480

21,823


51,636

41,959






Property and equipment, net

39,386

33,080






Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

8,878

8,947






Intangible assets, net

8,839

9,011






 Goodwill 

39,831

39,325






Total assets

386,214

326,878
















 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)



US dollars


December 31,

(In thousands)

2025

2024






Current liabilities




Credit from banking institutions

-

114

Accounts payable  

19,082

18,847

Deferred revenues


27,206

22,857

Other current liabilities


57,817

45,904


104,105

87,722






Long-term liabilities






Deferred income taxes

531

418

Liability for employee rights upon retirement

35,080

27,593

Deferred revenues


14,876

12,231

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

4,745

5,562

Other non-current liabilities


2,391

2,095


57,623

47,899












Stockholders' equity

217,564

185,227

Non-controlling interests

6,922

6,030

Total equity

224,486

191,257












Total liabilities and equity

386,214

326,878

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



US dollars



Year ended
December 31,

Three months period
ended December 31,

(in thousands, except share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues:

Telematics services






(unaudited)








264,559

242,491

71,073

61,548

Telematics products

94,464

93,766

22,424

21,335



359,023

336,257

93,497

82,883













Cost of revenues:

Telematics services



108,451

100,195

28,767

24,875

Telematics products

71,995

75,442

17,518

16,892



180,446

175,637

46,285

41,767













Gross profit

178,577

160,620

47,212

41,116

Research and development expenses



20,806

18,090

5,152

4,483

Selling and marketing expenses



18,378

15,271

4,887

3,980

General and administrative expenses



62,456

56,238

16,870

14,667

Other income, net

(91)

(148)

(109)

(49)

Operating income

77,028

71,169

20,412

18,035

Other non-operating expenses

(272)

-

(272)

-

Financing income (expenses), net

(1,854)

80

(732)

(85)

Income before income tax

74,902

71,249

19,408

17,950

Income tax expenses



(14,899)

(14,579)

(3,678)

(3,345)

Share in profit (losses) of affiliated companies, net

(5)

(123)

26

178

Net income for the period

59,998

56,547

15,756

14,783

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(2,031)

(2,893)

(479)

(945)

Net income attributable to the company



57,967

53,654

15,277

13,838


























Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to
     company's stockholders

2.92

2.70

0.77

0.70


























Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares
     outstanding

19,874

19,894

19,840

19,894

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.






CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


US dollars


Year ended
December 31,

Three months period
ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024




(unaudited)










Cash flows from operating activities








Net income for the period

59,998

56,547

15,756

14,783

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating
    activities:








Depreciation and amortization

19,170

20,083

4,930

4,497

Loss in respect of trading marketable securities and other
     investments

8

107

-

22

Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement

3,298

3,199

1,164

954

Share in losses (profit) of affiliated and other companies, net

277

123

246

(178)

Deferred income taxes

(1,607)

(383)

(716)

958

Capital loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment, net

27

128

(72)

114

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

(3,728)

(5,227)

4,730

(435)

Decrease (increase) in other current and non-current assets

6,843

(6,498)

640

(1,170)

Decrease in inventories

2,614

3,366

3,525

776

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

(2,136)

176

(1,324)

2,558

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

2,235

(804)

(80)

(990)

Increase in other current and non-current liabilities

1,579

3,450

551

803

Net cash provided by operating activities

88,578

74,267

29,350

22,692










 Cash flows from investment activities








Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement,
     net of withdrawals

(3,324)

(3,353)

(1,002)

(1,016)

Capital expenditures

(21,776)

(13,632)

(4,607)

(4,488)

Return from (investments in) affiliated and other companies, net

(38)

708

11

710

Repayment of (Investments in) long-term deposit

57

(122)

22

(41)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

901

459

337

70

Net cash used in investment activities

(24,180)

(15,940)

(5,239)

(4,765)










 Cash flows from financing activities








Short term credit from banking institutions

(114)

(433)

-

(49)

Acquisition of company shares

(3,100)

-

(1,625)

-

Dividend paid


(37,585)

(28,050)

(9,933)

(7,759)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interests

(1,908)

(3,286)

(231)

(25)

Net cash used in financing activities

(42,707)

(31,769)

(11,789)

(7,833)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

8,503

(2,635)

2,157

(202)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

30,194

23,923

14,479

9,892

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

77,357

53,434

93,072

67,465

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period

107,551

77,357

107,551

77,357

Supplementary information on financing activities not involving cash flows:

In November 2025, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$10 million. The dividend was paid in January 2026.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972820/Ituran_logo.jpg

SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

