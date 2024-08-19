ITURAN PRESENTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Continued strong profitability and reiterates guidance; Declares an $8 million dividend for the second quarter of 2024

AZOUR, Israel, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter 2024.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2024

Number of subscribers reached 2,329,000, adding a net 38,000 in the second quarter.

Revenue of $84.9 million , an increase of 4% year-over-year.

, an increase of 4% year-over-year. Net income increased to $13.1 million , up by 7% year-over-year.

, up by 7% year-over-year. EBITDA grew to $23.1 million , a 6% increase year-over-year.

, a 6% increase year-over-year. Operating cash flow of $22.9 million .

. The Board declared a dividend of $8 million or $0.39 per share, in line with the Company's dividend policy.

Guidance for 2024

Overall, looking ahead to 2024, management reiterates its expectations for continued revenue and profit growth, adding approximately 35,000 to 40,000, net new subscribers per each quarter throughout 2024.

From a financial perspective, full-year 2024 EBITDA expectations continue to be between $90-95 million and 2025 EBITDA is targeted to surpass $100 million. The current guidance assumes that the exchange rates in the geographies in which Ituran operate do not worsen against the US dollar, and the current global macro-economic situation and the political situation in Israel do not materially deteriorate.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran, said, "We are pleased with our second quarter results with continued solid growth in the subscriber base and ongoing strong financial performance. Our business remains fundamentally strong and showed accelerated growth in our geographies, when measured in local currency terms. The strong dollar appreciation in the quarter prevented these solid growth rates from being reflected fully in our financial results. Overall, our performance show ongoing solid demand growth for our broad location-based products and telematic services, and especially increased traction from many of our new initiatives."

Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "Looking ahead, we remain on track for 2024. Given our ongoing success, we are happy to reward our shareholders with a high level of dividend for their ongoing support of our company."

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $84.9 million, a 4% increase compared with revenues of $81.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.

It is noted that the strengthening of the US dollar in the second quarter versus the various local currencies in which Ituran operates in, impacted the revenues when translated into US dollars. In local currencies, revenues grew by 6% year-over-year.

71% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 29% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $60.4 million, an increase of 2% over the second quarter 2023 revenues. In local currencies, subscription revenues grew by 5% year-over-year.

The subscriber base expanded to 2,329,000 by the end of June 2024, marking an increase of 38,000 from the previous quarter.

Product revenues were $24.5 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year. In local currencies, product revenue grew by 10% year-over-year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $39.8 million (46.9% of revenues), a 3% increase compared with gross profit of $38.7 million (47.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of last year. In local currencies, gross profit grew by 5% year-over-year.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues improved to 58.2%, compared to 57.3% in the second quarter of last year. The gross margin on products was 18.9% in the quarter, compared with 21.0% in the second quarter of last year. The variance in the gross margin on products between quarters was due to the change in product mix sold between the quarters.

Operating income for the quarter was $17.7 million (20.9% of revenues), representing a 7% increase compared to $16.6 million (20.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of last year. In local currencies, operating income grew 10% year-over-year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $23.1 million (27.2% of revenues), an increase of 6% compared with EBITDA of $21.8 million (26.7% of revenues) in the second quarter of last year. In local currencies, EBITDA grew 9% year-over-year.

Financial income for the quarter was $0.1 million, compared with $0.3 million in the second quarter of last year.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $13.1 million (15.5% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.66, an increase of 7% compared to $12.2 million (15.0% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.61 in the second quarter of last year. In local currencies, net income grew 10% year-over-year.

Cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2024 was $22.9 million.

On the balance sheet, as of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $63.3 million and debt of $0.2 million, amounting to a net cash position of $63.1 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $53.6 million and debt of $0.6 million, amounting to a net cash position of $53.0 million, as of year-end 2023.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a dividend for the quarter of $8 million, in line with the Company's dividend policy. This dividend is the same as that of the prior quarter and 60% increased over that of the year-ago quarter.

The current dividend takes into account the Company's continuing strong profitability, ongoing positive cash flow and strong balance sheet.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.3 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com.

Ituran Location and Control LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATION BALANCE SHEETS













US dollars



June 30,

December 31, (in thousands)

2024

2023



(unaudited)























Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents

63,210

53,434 Investments in marketable securities

81

119 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for

doubtful accounts)

49,168

45,390 Other current assets

50,146

52,724 Inventories

24,806

26,872



187,411

178,539









Long-term investments and other assets

















Investments in affiliated companies

736

714 Investments in other companies

2,060

2,213 Other non-current assets

3,431

3,989 Deferred income taxes

14,121

14,452 Funds in respect of employee rights upon

retirement

19,364

18,525



39,712

39,893









Property and equipment, net

35,582

41,955









Operating lease right of use assets, net

7,342

8,071









Intangible assets, net

9,488

10,830









Goodwill

39,219

39,400



























































Total assets

318,754

318,688

Ituran Location and Control LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATION BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)













US dollars



June 30,

December 31, (in thousands)

2024

2023



(unaudited)























Current liabilities







Credit from banking institutions

236

355 Accounts payable

20,913

20,842 Deferred revenues

25,557

27,117 Other current liabilities

45,215

44,150



91,921

92,464









Long-term liabilities







Loan from bank institutions

-

237 Liability for employee rights upon retirement

25,317

24,562 Deferred income taxes

703

1,116 Deferred revenues

12,636

13,259 Others non-current liabilities

2,058

2,027 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

4,458

4,774



45,172

45,975







































Stockholders' equity

175,512

174,454 Non-controlling interests

6,149

5,795 Total equity

181,661

180,249















































































Total liabilities and equity

318,754

318,688

Ituran Location and Control LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





















US dollars

US dollars



Six months period

Three months period (in thousands

ended June 30,

ended June 30, except per share data)

2024

2023

2024

2023



(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenues:















Telematics services

121,352

114,963

60,417

59,186 Telematics products

48,543

46,154

24,452

22,459



169,895

161,117

84,869

81,645

















Cost of Revenues:















Telematics services

50,746

48,642

25,225

25,250 Telematics products

39,802

37,124

19,840

17,733



90,548

85,766

45,065

42,983

















Gross profit

79,347

75,351

39,804

38,662 Research and Development expenses

9,117

8,354

4,594

4,216 Selling and Marketing expenses

7,272

6,606

3,698

3,283 General and Administrative expenses

28,307

27,716

13,851

14,443 Other expenses (income), net

(123)

118

(84)

75 Operating income

34,774

32,557

17,745

16,645 Other expenses, net

-

(3)

0

(24) Financing income, net

131

154

56

349 Income before income tax

34,905

32,708

17,801

16,970 Income tax expenses

(7,205)

(7,220)

(3,775)

(3,801) Share in losses of affiliated companies, net

(122)

(627)

(41)

(261) Net income for the period

27,578

24,861

13,985

12,908 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(1,415)

(1,257)

(858)

(659) Net income attributable to the Company

26,163

23,604

13,127

12,249



































Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable

to Company's stockholders

1.32

1.17

0.66

0.61



































Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares

outstanding (in thousands)

19,894

20,097

19,894

20,045

Ituran Location and Control LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS











































































US dollars

US dollars



Six months period

Three months period



ended June 30,

ended June 30, (in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023



(unaudited)

(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities















Net income for the period

27,578

24,861

13,985

12,908

















Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating

activities:















Depreciation and amortization

10,651

10,051

5,353

5,146 Loss (gain) in respect of trading marketable securities

35

(53)

139

(54) Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement

1,680

1,590

918

729 Share in losses of affiliated companies, net

122

627

41

261 Deferred income taxes

(1,237)

(1,394)

(447)

(791) Capital loss (gain) from sale of property and equipment, net

(95)

46

(131)

53 Increase in accounts receivable

(6,544)

(2,952)

(1,704)

(172) Increase in other current and non-current assets

(4,371)

(6,975)

(886)

(2,399) Decrease (increase) in inventories

1,529

(609)

1,008

(450) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

1,816

939

2,286

(2,726) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

372

5,227

(892)

2,498 Increase in other current and non-current liabilities

2,803

3,544

3,268

2,504 Net cash provided by operating activities

34,339

34,902

22,938

17,507

















Cash flows from investment activities

































Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement,

net of withdrawals

(1,515)

(1,160)

(808)

(777) Capital expenditures

(6,309)

(6,282)

(3,178)

(3,379) Return of (investments in) affiliated and other companies, net

57

(607)

(81)

(312) Return of (investments in) long term deposit

23

(45)

(41)

(45) Sale of marketable securities

-

99

-

- Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

293

58

137

40 Net cash used in investment activities

(7,451)

(7,937)

(3,971)

(4,473)

















Cash flows from financing activities

































Short term credit from banking institutions, net

(331)

185

(58)

(954) Repayment of long term loan

-

(7,907)

-

(3,765) Dividend paid

(12,533)

(5,617)

(7,759)

(2,820) Acquisition of company shares

-

(4,717)

-

(3,517) Dividend paid to non-controlling interest

(1,630)

(1,687)

-

(892) Net cash used in financing activities

(14,494)

(19,743)

(7,817)

(11,948)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(2,619)

(867)

(1,975)

(157) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

9,776

6,355

9,175

929 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

53,434

27,850

54,035

33,276 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

63,210

34,205

63,210

34,205

















Supplementary information on financing and investing activities not

involving cash flows:



























In May 2024, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of approximately

US$ 8 million. The dividend was paid in July 2024.





SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.