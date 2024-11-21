ITURAN PRESENTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

News provided by

Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

21 Nov, 2024, 13:00 IST

Continued strong profitability and reiterates guidance;
Declares an $8 million dividend for the third quarter of 2024

AZOUR, Israel, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter 2024.

Highlights of the third quarter of 2024

  • Number of subscribers reached 2,369,000, adding a net 40,000 in the third quarter.
  • Revenue of $83.5 million, an increase of 3% year-over-year.
  • Net income increased to $13.7 million, up by 9% year-over-year.
  • EBITDA grew to $23.3 million, a 4% increase year-over-year.
  • Operating cash flow of $17.2 million.
  • The Board declared a dividend of $8 million or $0.39 per share, in line with the Company's dividend policy.

Guidance for 2024

Management reiterates its expectations for continued revenue and profit growth, and expects to continue to add approximately 35,000 to 40,000, net new subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2024.

From a financial perspective, full-year 2024 EBITDA expectations continue to be between $90-95 million and 2025 EBITDA is targeted to surpass $100 million.

The guidance assumes that the exchange rates in the geographies in which Ituran operate do not worsen against the US dollar, and the current global macro-economic situation and the political situation in Israel do not materially deteriorate.

Management Comment 

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "In the third quarter, we presented another solid quarter of results and financial performance and showed growth in the subscriber base at the top end of our expected range. Ituran's business remains fundamentally strong across all regions with growth in the financial metrics especially when measured in local currency terms, though the strengthening dollar against local currencies in the quarter prevented these growth rates from being reflected fully in our financial results. We continue to see strong demand for our broad location-based products and telematic services and traction from our new initiatives."

Third quarter 2024 Results

Revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $83.5 million, a 3% increase compared with revenues of $81.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.

It is noted that the strengthening of the US dollar in the third quarter versus the various local currencies in which Ituran operates, impacted the revenues when translated into US dollars. In local currencies, revenues grew by 7% year-over-year.

71% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 29% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $59.6 million, a decrease of 1% over the third quarter 2023 revenues. In local currencies, subscription revenues grew by 4% year-over-year.

The subscriber base expanded to 2,369,000 by the end of September 2024, marking an increase of 40,000 from the previous quarter.

Product revenues were $23.9 million, an increase of 14% year-over-year. In local currencies, product revenue grew by 15% year-over-year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $40.2 million (48.1% of revenues), a 2% increase compared with gross profit of $39.4 million (48.6% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year. In local currencies, gross profit grew by 5% year-over-year.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues improved to 58.8%, compared to 58.5% in the third quarter of last year. The gross margin on products was 21.5% in the quarter, an improvement compared with 20.3% in the third quarter of last year. The variance in the gross margin on products between quarters was due to the change in product mix sold between the quarters.

Operating income for the quarter was $18.4 million (22.0% of revenues), representing a 9% increase compared to $16.9 million (20.8% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year. In local currencies, operating income grew 14% year-over-year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $23.3 million (27.9% of revenues), an increase of 4% compared with EBITDA of $22.5 million (27.8% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year. In local currencies, EBITDA grew 9% year-over-year.

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $13.7 million (16.4% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.69, an increase of 9% compared to $12.5 million (15.4% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.63 in the third quarter of last year. In local currencies, net income grew 14% year-over-year.

Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of 2024 was $17.2 million.

On the balance sheet, as of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $67.5 million and debt of $0.2 million, amounting to a net cash position of $67.3 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $53.6 million and debt of $0.6 million, amounting to a net cash position of $53.0 million, as of year-end 2023.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a dividend for the quarter of $8 million, in line with the Company's dividend policy. This dividend is the same as that of the prior quarter and 60% increased over that of the year-ago quarter.

The current dividend takes into account the Company's continuing strong profitability, ongoing positive cash flow and strong balance sheet.

Conference Call Information

The Company will also be hosting a conference call later today, Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 10am Eastern Time

On the call, management will review and discuss the results, and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: 1 866 860 9642
ISRAEL Dial-in Number: 03 918 0609
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number:  +972 3 918 0609
at:
10:00am Eastern Time, 7:00am Pacific Time, 5:00pm Israel Time

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.  These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.3 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

Company Contact

Udi Mizrahi

[email protected]

Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran

(Israel) +972 3 557 1348

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

[email protected]

EK Global  Investor Relations

(US) +1 212 378 8040

 

 

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




US dollars

(In thousands)

September 30,
2024

December 31,
2023

(unaudited)

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

67,465

53,434

Investments in marketable securities

32

119

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)

47,876

45,390

Other current assets

51,193

52,724

Inventories

23,959

26,872

190,525

178,539



Long-term investments and other assets

Investments in affiliated companies

739

714

Investments in other companies

2,113

2,213

Other non-current assets

3,430

3,989

Deferred income taxes

13,785

14,452

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

20,440

18,525

40,507

39,893



Property and equipment, net

34,332

41,955



Operating lease right of use assets, net

6,933

8,071



Intangible assets, net

9,108

10,830

Goodwill

39,265

39,400









Total assets

320,670

318,688

 

 

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)



US dollars

September 30, 

December 31, 

(In thousands)

2024

2023

(unaudited)

Current liabilities                                                                    

Credit from banking institutions

169

355

Accounts payable

17,247

20,842

Deferred revenues

24,114

27,117

Other current liabilities

45,240

44,150

86,770

92,464



Long-term liabilities

Loan from bank institution

-

237

Liability for employee rights upon retirement

26,190

24,562

Deferred income taxes

562

1,116

Deferred revenues

12,594

13,259

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

4,334

4,774

Others non-current liabilities

2,145

2,027

45,825

45,975


Stockholders' equity

182,959

174,454

Non-controlling interests

5,116

5,795

Total equity

 

 

188,075

180,249








Total liabilities and equity

320,670

318,688

 

 

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




US dollars

US dollars

Nine months period
ended September 30,

Three months period
ended September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

2024

2023

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

    Revenues:








    Telematics services

180,943

175,115

59,591

60,152

Telematics products

72,431

67,055

23,888

20,901

253,374

242,170

83,479

81,053





    Cost of revenues:








    Telematics services

75,320

73,627

24,574

24,985

Telematics products

58,550

53,782

18,748

16,658

133,870

127,409

43,322

41,643










    Gross profit

119,504

114,761

40,157

39,410

Research and development expenses

13,607

12,746

4,490

4,392

Selling and marketing expenses

11,291

10,108

4,019

3,502

General and administrative expenses

41,571

42,330

13,264

14,614

Other expenses (income), net

(99)

127

24

9

   Operating income

53,134

49,450

18,360

16,893





Other expenses, net

-

(3)

-

-

Financing income (expenses), net

165

101

34

(53)

   Income before income tax

53,299

49,548

18,394

16,840

Income tax expenses

(11,234)

(10,821)

(4,029)

(3,601)

Share in losses of affiliated companies, net

(301)

(822)

(179)

(195)

       Net income for the period

41,764

37,905

14,186

13,044

     Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(1,948)

(1,787)

(533)

(530)

      Net income attributable to the Company

39,816

36,118

13,653

12,514


Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's
     shareholders

2.00

1.80

0.69

0.63

Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 
     (in thousands)

19,894

20,096

19,894

19,912

 

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




US dollars

US dollars

Nine months period
ended September 30,

Three months period
ended September 30,

(in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities



Net income for the period

41,764

37,905

14,186

13,044

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating
    activities:



Depreciation and amortization

15,586

15,661

4,935

5,610

Loss in respect of marketable securities and other investments

85

57

50

110

Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement

2,245

2,281

565

691

Share in losses of affiliated companies, net

301

822

179

195

Deferred income taxes

(1,340)

(1,695)

(104)

(301)

Capital loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment, net

14

35

109

(11)

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

(4,792)

(1,795)

1,752

1,157

Decrease (increase) in other current and non-current assets

(5,328)

(4,109)

(957)

2,866

Decrease in inventories

2,591

901

1,062

1,510

Decrease in accounts payable

(2,382)

(2,953)

(4,198)

(3,892)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

186

4,768

(186)

(459)

Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities

2,645

3,561

(158)

17

Net cash provided by operating activities

51,575

55,439

17,235

20,537





Cash flows from investment activities



Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon





retirement, net of withdrawals

(2,337)

(1,933)

(822)

(773)

Capital expenditures

(9,144)

(10,193)

(2,835)

(3,911)

Return from (investment in) affiliated and other companies, net

(2)

(556)

(59)

51

Investment in long-term deposit

(81)

(140)

(104)

(95)

Sale of marketable securities

-

99

-

-

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

389

144

96

86

Net cash used in investment activities

(11,175)

(12,579)

(3,724)

(4,642)





Cash flows from financing activities



Repayment of long-term loan

-

(11,488)

-

(3,581)

Short term credit from banking institutions, net

(384)

1,486

(53)

1,301

Dividend paid

(20,291)

(8,618)

(7,758)

(3,001)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interests

(3,261)

(3,327)

(1,631)

(1,640)

Acquisition of company shares

-

(6,613)

-

(1,896)

Net cash used in financing activities

(23,936)

(28,560)

(9,442)

(8,817)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(2,433)

(2,271)

186

(1,404)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

14,031

12,029

4,255

5,674

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

53,434

27,850

63,210

34,205

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

67,465

39,879

67,465

39,879

Supplementary information on financing activities not involving cash flows:

In August 2024, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 8 million. The dividend was paid in
   October 2024.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972820/Ituran_logo.jpg

SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Also from this source

ITURAN AND NISSAN SIGN A CONTRACT FOR VEHICLE TRACKING AND RECOVERY SERVICES IN CHILE

ITURAN AND NISSAN SIGN A CONTRACT FOR VEHICLE TRACKING AND RECOVERY SERVICES IN CHILE

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), a global leader in vehicle telematics, today announced that following its long-term partnership with ...
ITURAN MEXICO RECEIVES NISSAN SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR REGIONAL AFTERSALES AWARD

ITURAN MEXICO RECEIVES NISSAN SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR REGIONAL AFTERSALES AWARD

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (Nasdaq: ITRN) announced that its subsidiary, Ituran Mexico, was awarded Nissan's Supplier of the Year 2024 Regional ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics