Ituran SVR Tech Recovers $3 Billion in Stolen Vehicles with 80% Success Rate

Organized gangs fuel global surge in vehicle theft, while recovery rates without specialist tracking remain between 10–20%

AZOUR, Israel, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicles fitted with stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) technology from global telematics leader Ituran (Nasdaq: ITRN) are recovered at a rate more than four times higher than the global average. New data from the company, including stolen vehicle heatmaps of major cities, points to the growing role of organized crime networks behind global vehicle theft.

According to Ituran (Nasdaq: ITRN) more than half of all Brazilian vehicle thefts occur in São Paulo (credit: Ituran)

Since 2006, Ituran has recovered over 200,000 stolen vehicles worth more than USD $3 billion worldwide. In 2024 alone, recoveries totaled around USD $300 million – a sharp increase on earlier years, driven by rising global theft rates. Many of these recoveries have also helped expose the operations of organized theft rings concentrated in major cities. By contrast, in many markets fewer than one in five stolen vehicles are ever recovered without specialist tracking.

The figures underline both the scale of global vehicle theft and the effectiveness of Ituran's recovery network across nine markets, including Israel and Latin America. Rising thefts – up 253% in Israel and around 40% in Brazil and Mexico over the past three years – point to the growing role of organized crime groups, while the value of recoveries has also climbed sharply in recent years.

Despite rising thefts, recovery performance remains strong for Ituran customers, with vehicles fitted with its technology recovered at rates of around 80% on average.

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-Founder and CEO of Ituran, said: "Ituran has built its reputation on protecting drivers and recovering stolen vehicles with speed and reliability. These results show the clear difference our technology and know-how make in markets where theft is rising sharply.

"When a car is stolen, most people think of it as a one-off crime. In reality it's feeding a huge black market of spare parts. Without specialist technology, the recovery rate is horrible – less than one in five vehicles are recovered. What we've shown over three decades is that you can flip that equation. The majority of our customers get their car back, often within the hour and in some cases before they even know that the car was stolen . That changes the economics for the criminals."

Returned in 60 minutes (or less)

For vehicles fitted with Ituran technology, average recovery times remain rapid – typically under 60 minutes. Heatmap data from the company also highlight national hotspots: in Brazil, more than half of all vehicle thefts occur in São Paulo; in Mexico, incidents are spread across cities including Mexico City, Guadalajara, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Zapopan, Culiacán and Naucalpan de Juárez; while in Israel, Tel Aviv ranks as the highest-risk city.

30 years of peace-of-mind for vehicle owners

Founded in 1995, Ituran's connected services are trusted by over 2.5 million subscribers globally, include tracking and response for all vehicles - combining satellite and cellular technology, remote access and a 24/7 support network.

Ituran has spent the past three decades building its customer base and in-house expertise across telematics, stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, connected car solutions and usage-based insurance.

With increasingly sophisticated vehicle thefts often linked to organized crime groups, Ituran's tech and on-the-ground recovery teams help recover stolen vehicles, without needing to be informed of the theft by owners. With an 80% recovery rate on average, Ituran provides a faster, more dependable safety net for drivers, insurers and fleet operators – saving them hundreds of millions of dollars annually. Ituran is also expanding its recovery services to cover motorcycles, where theft incidents occur far more frequently than for passenger vehicles.

The company will celebrate 30 years in business, and 20 years listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, with a Nasdaq bell ringing ceremony on 24 November and a special anniversary event in Manhattan on 25 November.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.5 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, Chile, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

