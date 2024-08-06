IVIX Grows Leadership Team with New Chief Revenue Officer and Other Senior Hires

Former Mastercard executive Stephen Ryan, cybersecurity expert Andrey Shomer, Linoy Fradkin and Melissa Anderson to join the growing company that helps governments address pervasive financial crime at scale

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IVIX , the AI-powered platform purpose-built to illuminate financial crime, announced the addition of Stephen Ryan as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) along with Andrey Shomer as Chief Technology Officer, Linoy Fradkin as Vice President of Finance, and Melissa Anderson as Vice President of Marketing to its executive team. These new additions follow a recent $12.5 Series A round and join a dynamic team of experts dedicated to helping governments in their mission to more effectively combat financial crime. The additions of Ms. Fradkin and Ms. Anderson also reflect the strong female representation at all levels within IVIX.

Mr. Ryan brings over 30 years of experience in the security, cryptocurrency, and payments markets, including as an executive at Mastercard. Mr. Shomer is a seasoned technology leader with extensive experience in cybersecurity and R&D. Ms. Fradkin is a certified accountant with a rich background in finance and operations within the high-tech sector. Ms. Anderson brings over 30 years of marketing expertise, having led global strategies for IBM and various tech startups.

"In today's ever-changing digital economy, IVIX is committed to helping combat financial crime by bringing compliance efforts into the digital age. We are thrilled to announce the addition of these talented experts who will play a critical role in expanding IVIX's capabilities and delivering cutting-edge financial technology solutions," said Matan Fattal, co-founder and CEO of IVIX. "Each of these leaders brings unique expertise that will drive IVIX's growth and enhance our mission to help governments address financial crime at scale."

IVIX is committed to gender representation at every level of its business. With these new hires, the representation of women in company leadership has grown to more than 40 percent -- including 66 percent of team leads. Women also make up 50 percent of IVIX's R&D team, as well as 45 percent of IVIX's global staff, well above the current Israeli industry average . IVIX's strong female representation in core roles is also a testament to the company's leadership at the forefront of the tech industry, where diversity is key to innovation and success.

Stephen Ryan, Chief Revenue Officer, joins IVIX with over 30 years of experience in the security, cryptocurrency, and payments markets. Most recently, he co-founded and served as Chief Revenue Officer of CipherTrace, a cryptocurrency analytics company acquired by Mastercard in 2021. A seasoned executive and serial entrepreneur, Mr. Ryan has also been an early-stage advisor to successful Silicon Valley companies such as PayPal, Splunk, and Bolt. His extensive career includes executive roles at Online Resources, Bottomline Technologies, IronKey, Arcot Systems, Visa USA, and First Data. Mr. Ryan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Information Systems from Old Dominion University.

Andrey Shomer, Chief Technology Officer, brings a wealth of experience in technological engineering and research leadership to IVIX. His career includes roles such as Product Manager at Argus Cyber Security, Head of Research at Mitiga, and VP of R&D at Block.a (PropTech). Andrey also has 10 years of extensive R&D and cybersecurity leadership experience in Israel's elite IDF intelligence unit 8200.

Melissa Anderson, Vice President of Marketing, brings over 30 years of experience in marketing and communications in the tech sector. Melissa has led marketing efforts for high-growth startups, global tech companies, and government agencies. She specializes in building results-oriented marketing programs from the ground up. Melissa has held leadership roles at IBM and Edelman, and has managed high-profile campaigns for Apple, Microsoft, and state and local governments.

Linoy Fradkin, Vice President of Finance, has extensive experience managing Finance and Operations divisions, with a focus on growth and strategic development in both public companies and private startups. Linoy is a certified accountant with a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Economics and an MBA. She started her career at PwC and has since worked in various finance roles within the high-tech ecosystem.

About IVIX

IVIX's innovative platform helps government authorities in the U.S., Europe, and Asia illuminate large-scale financial crimes, such as money laundering and tax non-compliance, at speed and at scale. Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, IVIX transforms publicly available data, or Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT), into a powerful resource that reveals true business activity, accelerates investigations and streamlines workflows, empowering authorities in their mission to reduce financial crime. For more information visit: https://www.ivix.ai/ .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2463673/IVIX_Logo.jpg