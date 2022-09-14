JA Solar and S'ENERGY Complete Installation of 10.705MW Floating PV Project in Israel

BEIJING, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar ("the Company"), a leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic (PV) products, recently announced the installation of the 10.705MW Tel Yitzhak Reservoir floating PV power plant in Israel. The project is the first to be completed as part of a 50MW order signed between JA Solar and S'energy, one of the first companies in Israel to enter the solar energy market. Ralco Energy, JA Solar partner in Israel for the last 10 years, gave full services for this project and support logistically and technically as pre&after sale service with local full package support.

JA Solar supplies modules for Tel Yitzhak Reservoir floating PV plant

The installation of floating PV power plants ensures full utilization of idle water resources to provide green electricity while reducing water evaporation and protecting water resources, which is of great importance in water-deficient areas. With its capacity of 10.705MW, the Tel Yitzhak Reservoir floating PV power plant is completely installed with JA Solar DeepBlue 3.0 PV modules. This product series has been well-received and widely recognized by global markets since its release in 2020, and its cumulative shipments had reached 24GW by the end of June 2022. In 2021, DeepBlue 3.0 became one of the first PV modules to obtain the KS high durability/eco-friendly certification in South Korea, thanks to its steady performance in high temperatures, high humidity, wet leakages, and mechanical load performance tests.

With its rich solar irradiance resources, the PV market in the Middle East and North Africa region has been developing rapidly. In the GW-scale Israeli PV market, through cooperation with leading distributors and developers including S'energy and Ralco Energy, JA Solar has gained wide recognition with its outstanding product quality and service system, proven by its market share of around 40% in local market in 2021.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1898528/JA_Solar_supplies_modules_Tel_Yitzhak_Reservoir_floating_PV_power.jpg

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.