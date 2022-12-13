James Ahern of Laidlaw Venture Partners Joins with Naples Redevelopment Group on New Real Estate Project

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laidlaw Venture Partners, a private equity financing and accelerating arm of Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd., is pleased to announce their participation in a new real estate project in Naples, Florida, "The Mark on 8th." Acting as a financial partner, Laidlaw contributed 11.6 million dollars in capital alongside Naples Redevelopment Group.

The Mark - December 8, 2022

The project has been designed by Naples' locally renowned architecture firm MHK. Construction is already underway by Naples Redevelopment, a full service commercial and residential firm. Destined to be one of the finest luxury condominiums in the city, The Mark on 8th is located in the center of Olde Naples. The complex borders 5th Avenue's finest boutiques, cafes and restaurants, as well as beautiful sandy beaches.

Founder of Laidlaw Venture Partners, James Ahern stated: "These 24 contemporary, luxury condominiums will contribute a beautiful addition to the already charming streets of Naples. With 23 of 24 units already sold, the project is expected to be delivered by summer of 2023. We are more than delighted to announce our participation in Florida's newest development in downtown Naples."

With locally renowned architecture firm, MHK, working behind the scenes, the ever-growing community of downtown Naples continues to expand beyond Fifth Avenue South's charming and historic corridors, into the suburbs of Port Royal and Olde Naples. The Mark on 8th maintains the area's eccentric blend of historic and modern architecture, providing luxury living steps away from Naples's most renowned attractions.

ABOUT

Laidlaw Venture Partners (LVP) is the venture capital arm of Laidlaw Private Equity. The team has experience in investment banking, venture formation, establishing and developing companies/teams, strategic business development, capital formation/structuring, equity research, equity sales, debt sales, as well as public and private financing. In addition to providing guidance to private companies, LVP is affiliated with the Laidlaw family of companies that includes a fully licensed broker dealer and an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. This provides a significant advantage over traditional venture and private equity firms as we can leverage Laidlaw's significant institutional and high net worth investor networks in both private AND public markets. This allows our partner companies to enjoy better alignment of shareholder objectives and retain more decision-making power.

Contact:

Justin John

[email protected]

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ujFQUdPmyJM

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1966669/Laidlaw_and_Company_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Laidlaw Venture Partners