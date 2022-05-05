Joffre Capital and Portfolio Company, investing.com, Commit More than $150,000 in Aid and Logistical Support to the People of Ukraine

SINGAPORE and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joffre Capital ("Joffre"), a technology-focused investment firm, and its portfolio company investing.com (the "Company"), today announced a significant effort to support its employees in conflict areas and provide financial aid to the people of Ukraine.

Investing.com has more than 50 employees in impacted regions, and has partnered with Joffre Capital to provide logistical, psychological and financial support to ensure the continued safety and wellbeing of its employees. In addition, Joffre has committed to match the $75,000 raised by investing.com and its employees in financial aid to Ukranian refugees, bringing the total contribution to more than $150,000.

"The war has been deeply personal to Joffre because of the team members we have in the region working at Investing.com," said Dingan Fei, Chairman of investing.com and Managing Partner at Joffre. "We have been working closely with Company management to help make arrangements to move employees affected by the situation to a more stable location and to help families in need. While money feels insignificant, we have committed to match the donation raised by investing.com's management and employee base to help Ukrainian refugees in this crisis."

About Joffre Capital

Joffre Capital is a technology buyout fund with multiple billion dollars under management and a presence across the US, Europe and Asia. A technology sector specialist, Joffre devotes its full scope of talent and intellectual capital to investing in technology and technology-enabled businesses leveraging leading global innovation practices. Its track record has spanned controlled investments in digital media, e-commerce, interactive entertainment, EdTech and enterprise software. On each occasion, it has created unique strategic and operating value and elevated the invested business to break through existing ceilings.

Joffre is founded by a group of entrepreneurs and highly experienced executives in technology and finance who held senior positions in Amazon, Baidu, Binance, The Blackstone Group, Warburg Pincus and Yahoo/Verizon. Applying strategic insights, operating skills and sophisticated investing capabilities of a world-class specialist team in technology, Joffre aims to fulfill a unique capital need for entrepreneurs and investors, while create value for its limited partners.

About Investing.com

Investing.com is the world's largest financial news and data platform providing real-time data, quotes, charts, tools, breaking news and premium analytics services. With over 100 million monthly users in 196 countries and 44 language editions, and over 300,000 financial instruments covered, Investing.com is a top destination for retail investors.

Founded in 2007, Investing.com was acquired by Joffre Capital in 2021. Since Joffre Capital and the management team assumed ownership, Investing.com has completed multiple acquisitions cementing leadership position in offering best in class tools and information, and has become a leader in emerging assets classes such as cryptocurrency. With over 350 employees in Tel Aviv, Milan, Madrid, Tokyo, Seoul, Detroit, Shenzen, St Petersburg and Kyiv.

Media Contacts

Steve Bruce / Taylor Ingraham

ASC Advisors

(203) 992-1230

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Joffre Capital