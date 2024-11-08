Join Inspira™ Technologies' Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on November 11

RA'ANANA, Israel, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN), ("Inspira Technologies" or the "Company"), an innovative medical technology company in the life support and respiratory treatment arena, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on November 11, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. EST.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Joe Hayon, President of Inspira Technologies, who will highlight the Company's developments, including its development of innovative life support technology, designed to monitor and elevate declining blood oxygen saturation levels in minutes without mechanical ventilation, that could disrupt the $19 billion mechanical ventilation market. A live Q&A session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit:

https://redchip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FDYYTg1DRV2SJPWn6DxEdQ#/registration

Questions can be pre-submitted to [email protected] or online during the live event.

About Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira™ Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the life support and respiratory treatment arena. The Company has developed a breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology (INSPIRA™ ART), a groundbreaking device poised to revolutionize the $19 billion mechanical ventilation market. With 20 million intensive care unit patients with acute respiratory failure each year, many of whom rely on mechanical ventilators, the INSPIRA™ ART offers a potential alternative by elevating and stabilizing decreasing oxygen saturation levels in minutes without a ventilator, with patient being awake during treatment. The INSPIRA ART is being equipped with clip-on HYLA™ blood sensor, a real-time continuous blood monitoring technology, aiming to alert physicians of changes in a patient's condition without the need for intermittent actual blood samples, and potentially supporting physicians in making informed decisions. For more information, visit https://inspira-technologies.com/investor-relations/. Any information displayed on, or that can be accessed through, our website or any other website or any social media is not a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the potential size of its target market and that its development of innovative life support technology could disrupt the $19 billion mechanical ventilation market. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based solely on the current expectations of the Company's management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1668495/Inspira_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Contact:

For more information, contact:

Inspira Technologies – Media Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +972-9-9664485

