Jump Trading B.V. Europe, a Leading International Trading Firm, Joins The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) as a Remote Member

As of Today, Jump Trading is Active on TASE

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd (TASE: TASE) (TASE) announces that today Jump Trading begins operating on TASE as a new remote member.

Jump Trading is a leading international algo trading firm in Europe and a market maker and liquidity provider in major international exchanges.

Jump Trading is the third remote member, and it is part of TASE strategy to increase international activity on TASE. The involvement of international trading firms and the increase in the number of international traders on TASE has created a growing international demand for the connectivity products, the Colocation services and the London PoP, and prompted the introduction of an additional PoP between Frankfurt and TASE.

TASE has dedicated significant resources to those products in recent years as part of its broader strategy of aligning TASE with international standards, thereby facilitating and encouraging the activity of major trading firms on TASE and increasing foreign investments in the local market.

TASE constantly works to increase the number of TASE members, with emphasis on international entities, in order to increase foreign investors' exposure to Israeli companies and their contribution to the economic activity in Israel. As its expansion strategy comes to fruition, TASE expects to welcome additional TASE members and increase the activity of Israeli and foreign investors with leading TASE members.

