Jungo's VuDrive to Hit US Roads Through FleetBoss Partnership

NETANYA, Israel, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungo, a leader in fleet safety technology, has announced a new distribution agreement with FleetBoss. This partnership enables FleetBoss to sell, distribute and install VuDrive, Jungo's AI accident prevention system, throughout the United States.

VuDrive offers advanced driver monitoring with real-time alerts, in-cab dual camera, and comprehensive risk analysis tools tailored for fleets and insurers. VuDrive next-generation fleet management solution leverages AI and deep learning to monitor driver behavior, assess risk, and reduce accidents by up to 30%. The fleet management platform provides real-time insights through driver scores, accident probability analysis, and event-triggered video captures, helping fleet managers to improve safety and reduce costs.

"At first I thought this would be another dash camera with the typical driver alerts, but once you understand the technology behind VuDrive, you know this is THE ONE dash camera to get." said Tony Dominguez, Fleet Technology Manager, FleetBoss GPS. "Working with the Jungo team has been great! They provided excellent training and support, as well as allowing my clients to influence their roadmap for the benefit of other users. Just as FleetBoss, Jungo delivers a top quality solution with VuDrive!"

"We are pleased to announce our distribution agreement with FleetBoss, marking a key step in expanding Jungo's presence in the United States," said Opher Suhami, CEO of Jungo. "While we continue to grow in Israel, we view the U.S. as a pivotal market for our products. We believe this partnership will serve as a strong foundation for Jungo's entry and success in the American market."

About Jungo:

Jungo is a leader in fleet safety technology, dedicated to reducing risks and enhancing road safety through innovation. Its flagship product, VuDrive, offers advanced driver monitoring with real-time alerts, in-cab dual camera, and comprehensive risk analysis tools tailored for fleets and insurers. With a focus on safeguarding lives and minimizing operational costs, Jungo empowers fleets to reduce accidents, lower insurance costs, boost overall fleet efficiency - making roads safer by supporting better driving habits.

About FleetBoss:

FleetBoss is a vehicle fleet management company that provides tools and services to businesses in order to optimize vehicle activities, improve driver performance, and ensure compliance - with an emphasis on integrating telematics and real-time data analysis. The company serves tens of thousands of vehicles in various fields such as logistics and field services.

