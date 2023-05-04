JVP Expands New York Team, Welcomes Shlomo Hagai as Partner

JERUSALEM and NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), a leading Venture Capital fund, today announced that it is expanding its team in New York, welcoming Shlomi Hagai as Partner and Head of the international JVP Cyber-Climate-tech center in NYC.

Shlomi brings over 25 years of experience as a CEO and CFO of leading fast-growing international technology companies, and we have the privilege of working with him in some of the JVP portfolio companies.

Shlomo Hagai, New Partner, JVP NY

For the past 4 years, Shlomi was the group CFO of Contentsquare a French -US – Israeli global leader in digital experience analytics, which has hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, and its AI-powered platform provides rich and contextual insight into customer behaviors, feelings, and intent.

Shlomi will be working closely with JVP's scaleup companies, as they are building their marketing and Sales organizations in New York and become international market leaders.

Erel Margalit, Founder and Executive Chairman of JVP and Margalit Startup City said, "We are excited to welcome Shlomi Hagai as our new Partner to lead the JVP New York office and to spearhead our international cyber-climate-tech center in NYC. JVP partners and the senior management team wish Shlomi great success in his new role and look forward to continuing to build together global market leaders on the West, East Coast, and internationally".

Commenting on his new role, Shlomi Hagai said: "I am grateful to Erel for the great opportunity to join one of the leading funds in the world. After spending 25 years working in international technology companies, I am eager to embark on a new venture with JVP. I have a longstanding relationship with many of the JVP partners and the team. JVP is home to companies from Israel, and with New York serving as a crucial hub for the global market, I find this opportunity incredibly thrilling. My aim is to drive JVP towards significant growth and profitability, to strengthen our presence in the ecosystem, provide support to our portfolio companies that are based in New York, and identify new investment opportunities."

About JVP:

Founded in 1993 by Dr. Erel Margalit, JVP is an internationally renowned VC fund. It is among the pioneering firms of the Israeli VC industry and has raised over $1.75bn and invests in companies in the early and growth stages. Over the years, JVP has built over 160 companies and has been listed numerous times by Preqin, as one of the top six consistently performing VC firms worldwide with portfolio companies that drive global markets today. JVP's winning strategy combines company creation with early and late-stage investment.

JVP has been instrumental in building some of the world's largest companies to emerge, orchestrated dozens of industry acquisitions to leading international companies including IPOs on NASDAQ in the areas of communication, cyber, AI & enterprise, fintech, including CyberArk ($5.5 billion), Qlik ($2.5 billion), Netro ($5.5 billion), Chromatis ($4.8 billion), Cogent ($2.5 billion). The core areas of the fund's investments are Cyber, Enterprise & AI, Fintech & Insurtech, and Foodtech & Agtech, now adding ClimaTech.Over the past decade, JVP has spearheaded the creation of international Centers of Excellence, including the AI and Media Center in Jerusalem, the Cyber Center in Beer Sheva, the FoodTech Center in the Galilee, the Digital Health Center in Haifa, the Fintech Center in Tel Aviv and the International Cyber and Climate-tech Center in NYC. Visit the JVP Website https://www.jvpvc.com .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2069632/JVP.jpg

SOURCE JVP