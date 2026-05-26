JVP Marks Strong Q1 2026 with Four Strategic Exits

The quarter was led by JVP's exit from its position in DealHub, delivering a return of more than 6x on invested capital, with the company valued at hundreds of millions of dollars — a significant validation of the original investment thesis. JVP was instrumental in helping launch DealHub from Margalit Startup City Jerusalem in its early stage and is proud of the achievements that Eyal Elbahary and the DealHub team were able to achieve.

An AI-powered revenue automation platform that helps enterprise sales teams manage increasingly complex deal cycles, DealHub reached meaningful scale and customer adoption among mid-market and enterprise buyers, ultimately positioning the company as an attractive acquisition target in the fast-growing RevOps category.

In parallel, ServiceNow announced the acquisition of JVP portfolio company Pyramid Analytics, an Israeli-founded AI-driven decision intelligence platform led by Omri Kohl, in an undisclosed transaction. JVP led Pyramid Analytics' round in 2020 and partnered closely with the company through its growth phase, helping it break into new international markets and become a global leader in enterprise decision intelligence. Gartner named the company the most innovative vendor in its category on Gartner's Magic Quadrant, leading 4 out of the 4 product categories.

JVP also marked a major milestone with the merger of Covera Health, backed by Insight Ventures, and JVP's portfolio company Medmo. The combined company will deliver an end-to-end diagnostic imaging platform, integrating scheduling, imaging, and quality assurance into a single unified offering. Medmo was a New York–originated initiative led by founder Lucas Takahashi, who launched the company out of Columbia University through its partnership with JVP's scale up hub in New York.

Everpure (formerly Pure Storage) also announced the acquisition of 1touch.io, a JVP portfolio company founded and incubated within JVP's Cyber Labs in Beer Sehva. 1touch.io pioneered enterprise data intelligence at the source – the foundation for AI-ready data – pairing data discovery with semantic context so enterprises can move generative and agentic AI initiatives safely from pilot into production. Joining Everpure, 1touch.io will extend the Everpure Platform's data management capabilities, an essential foundation in the AI era, while drawing on Everpure's enterprise storage to enrich its knowledge graph. The deal validates JVP's early conviction in the convergence of data, privacy, and AI, and underscores the growing demand for AI-native security infrastructure.

These deals were valued at hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, respectively, and were able to achieve a significant multiple for the JVP investments.

Erel Margalit, JVP's Founder and Executive Chairman: "I'm proud of the JVP team and especially my partners Yoav Tzruya and Gadi Porat for leading these deals. These deals reflect more than a strong financial performance. They demonstrate the need of some of the largest international technology leaders to bring AI to operational levels of managing the enterprise, to bring the data sources within the enterprise to a level which the AI application can work on, and to bring vertical AI into the different categories of business."

JVP's performance in Q1 2026 builds on its long-standing model of thematic investing through dedicated innovation platforms, alongside a distinctive ecosystem-to-ecosystem strategy connecting Israel, U.S., and Europe. As global demand accelerates for cybersecurity resilience and vertical AI for highly regulated industries, JVP is positioned to continue driving growth across its portfolio and delivering value to its investors and partners.

ABOUT JVP

JVP™ is an international venture capital firm with over three decades of experience scaling more than 165 companies into category-leading businesses. JVP has led some of the most significant IPOs and M&A transactions to emerge from Israel and the U.S. and Europe including CyberArk, recently sold to Palo Alto Network for $25B, Qlik's $3B sale, and Cogent Communications' $3.5B sale. Today, JVP is the leading shareholder in companies like Earnix, ControlUp, Nanit, ThetaRay and many others, growing the group of portfolio companies surpassing $100 million in revenue, known as the JVP $100M Club. JVP combines venture-capital company-building with private equity-style leadership: maintaining significant ownership positions across its portfolio, investing thematically in cybersecurity and vertical AI, and opening international markets for its CEOs through the JVP Triangle Method — ecosystem-to-ecosystem networks across Israel, the US, and Europe that create a unified path for international growth. JVP operates regional innovation hubs in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and New York that fuel both economic growth and social impact. Learn more: www.jvpvc.com

Contact details:

Raoul Wootliff

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SOURCE JVP