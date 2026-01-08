KAHR Bio Announces Strong Topline Phase 2 Results for DSP107 in Combination with Anti-PD-L1 Therapy in Colorectal Cancer

Phase 2 data demonstrated 17.5-month median overall survival in advanced, chemo-refractory patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC)

Company closed $22M financing to support randomized Phase 2b trial; IND cleared and study initiated; Interim results anticipated in late 2026; topline data expected in H2/2027

MODI'IN, Israel, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KAHR Bio (KAHR or the Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing DSP107, a first-in-class, bispecific 4-1BB–targeted, next-generation T-cell engager, today announced topline results from its Phase 2a dose-expansion cohort in late-line metastatic microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC). DSP107 was evaluated in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®), an anti–PD-L1 therapy. The combination demonstrated favorable safety, clinical evidence of antitumor activity, and extended survival, including in patients with liver metastases.

KAHR also announced the closing of a $22 million round in equity financing. The equity investment was led by Flerie AB, Peregrine Ventures, Oriella Ltd. of the Consensus Business Group, aMoon Growth Fund, and the Cancer Focus Fund, with participation from certain additional existing investors and new investors including SPRIM Global Investments. The proceeds are expected to fully fund KAHR's randomized, controlled Phase 2b trial of DSP107 in combination with atezolizumab versus fruquintinib (Fruzaqla®) in fourth-line metastatic MSS-CRC. The trial was initiated in December 2025 following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigational new drug (IND) clearance. In addition to the equity financing, KAHR has entered into a $10 million on-demand debt facility with SPRIM Global Investments, which the Company can draw down based on eligible research and development (R&D) activity under the Australian Government's R&D tax rebate scheme. Additional equity commitments are under discussion as the Company continues to attract new investor interest.

The topline Phase 2a (NCT04440735) data demonstrated a median overall survival of 17.5 months, exceeding outcomes reported for currently approved therapies in this setting (6.4–10.8 months). Notably, approximately 75% of enrolled patients had liver metastases, a population historically refractory to immunotherapy. Across more than 130 patients treated with DSP107 to date in a variety of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, the therapy continues to demonstrate a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

Based on these encouraging results, KAHR has initiated a randomized, controlled, multicenter Phase 2b clinical trial in fourth-line metastatic, chemo-refractory MSS-CRC. The trial is expected to enroll at 18 sites across Australia and the United States, with the first patient having been enrolled in December 2025. Interim results are expected in late 2026, with topline data anticipated in the second half of 2027. Additional information about the study is available at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT07235293).

Anwaar Saeed, M.D., Chief of GI Oncology at the University of Pittsburgh and Co-Leader of the Cancer Therapeutics Program at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, who co-led the Phase 2a trial said, "Observing efficacy with an immunotherapy approach in late line MSS-CRC patients with liver metastases is unexpected. DSP107's mechanism is particularly suited to this setting as it utilizes CD47 overexpression on cancer cells to anchor a 4-1BB ligand to those cells, thereby attracting and activating T cells. CD47 expression increases in liver metastases following chemotherapy, creating a therapeutic window uniquely addressable by DSP107."

"Following these compelling topline results demonstrating anti-tumor activity and meaningful survival outcomes in heavily pretreated MSS-CRC patients, including those with liver metastases, we have made MSS-CRC our primary development focus and look forward to advancing the Phase 2b trial," said Yaron Pereg, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of KAHR.

Dr. Pereg added, "We highly appreciate the continued support from our existing and new investors. Their commitment reflects confidence in the clinical potential of DSP107 and the opportunity to meaningfully improve outcomes in MSS-CRC, a disease with a significant unmet medical need, and in our team's ability to execute as we move toward our next milestones."

About DSP107

DSP107, KAHR Bio's lead drug candidate, is a first-in-class, bispecific CD47×4-1BB targeting, next-generation T-cell engager. DSP107 utilizes tumor-expressed CD47 as an anchor, selectively binding CD47 on cancer cells while sparing red blood cells, thereby overcoming the safety challenges previously seen with other CD47-directed agents. Once bound, DSP107 converts the tumor's immune-evasion signal into a potent 4-1BB co-stimulatory activation signal, recruiting and activating CD8 cytotoxic T cells and orchestrating engagement of both the innate and adaptive immune systems to generate a coordinated anti-tumor response. This approach is particularly relevant in colorectal cancer, where more than 70% of metastatic patients develop liver metastases that commonly upregulate CD47 following earlier-line chemotherapy. Unlike prior immunotherapy approaches in MSS-CRC, which have demonstrated limited benefit due to poor immune cell infiltration and low immunogenicity, DSP107 is designed to leverage tumor CD47 overexpression to enhance immune engagement within the tumor microenvironment, transforming it from immunosuppressive to immune-responsive and enabling productive anti-tumor immunity.

About Microsatellite Stable Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide and a leading cause of cancer mortality. Globally, CRC ranks among the top three most frequently diagnosed cancers, with approximately 1.9 million new cases and nearly 900,000 deaths annually, making it the second leading cause of cancer-related death and the third most common cancer overall. Among metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) cases, approximately 85–90 % are microsatellite stable (MSS). MSS-CRC is characterized by low tumor mutational burden and limited inherent immune activation, and as a result, tumors are typically unresponsive to current immunotherapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors. Standard treatment for MSS-CRC continues to rely on cytotoxic chemotherapy, targeted agents, and VEGF inhibition. Despite advances in systemic therapy, there remains a significant unmet medical need for more effective treatment options, and ongoing research is focused on novel approaches, including immune-based and mechanism-driven combination strategies, to improve outcomes for patients with this challenging disease.

About KAHR Bio

KAHR Bio develops dual-targeting fusion protein therapeutics designed to activate both the innate and adaptive immune systems while localizing activity within the tumor microenvironment. The Company's multifunctional fusion proteins aim to drive coordinated and durable anticancer responses. For more information, visit us at https://kahrbio.com or contact us at [email protected] .

