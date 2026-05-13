Kai Earns Gold APA Labs Digital Badge for Conversational AI Mental Health Platform

Clinically validated AI platform recognized in APA Labs Digital Solutions Library after independent review across scientific principles, safety, privacy, security, usability, and accessibility criteria

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kai.ai, a clinically validated conversational AI platform for behavioral health, telehealth, and digital care organizations, today announced that Kai has earned a Gold APA Labs Digital Badge and is now featured in the APA Labs Digital Solutions Library.

Kai is one of the first technologies included in the library's initial cohort of trusted digital mental and behavioral health tools, and one of the Gold-badged solutions in the Behavioral Health & Wellness category. The recognition follows an independent evaluation of Kai across key domains including scientific principles, regulation and safety, data protection and privacy, technical security and stability, and usability and accessibility.

Kai uses conversational AI to deliver personalized emotional support through familiar messaging experiences, while integrating clinical guidance, safety protocols, and human oversight. The platform is designed for partners that want to extend care between sessions, improve engagement, and provide users with daily support without replacing licensed professionals.

"Earning the APA Labs Digital Badge demonstrates alignment with the rigorous best practices established through the APA Labs Program for digital mental and behavioral health technologies," said Tanya Carlson, Managing Director of APA Labs. "The badge helps provide clarity in a rapidly evolving digital landscape so that clinicians and users can more easily identify tools that prioritize safety, usability, compliance, and clinical value."

The Gold APA Labs Digital Badge adds to Kai's growing clinical evidence base. In April 2026, a peer-reviewed randomized clinical trial published in JAMA Network Open evaluated Kai among 995 university students with psychological distress. The study found that participants using Kai showed greater reductions in anxiety and greater improvements in well-being than those receiving face-to-face group therapy or waitlist control, with additional improvements in depression and life satisfaction compared with waitlist control.

"APA Labs' evaluation focuses on the questions that matter most for mental health AI: scientific grounding, safety, privacy, technical reliability, and real-world usability," said Alex Frenkel, CEO and co-founder of Kai.ai. "Earning the Gold Badge is a meaningful acknowledgement of the architecture we built Kai on. Conversational AI in mental health should not be a generic chatbot experience. It must be clinically grounded, privacy-conscious, continuously monitored, and designed to work alongside human care."

Kai has been trained and refined through more than five years of real-world use with over 200,000 people. For behavioral health companies, telehealth providers, employee wellbeing platforms, coaching platforms, relationship health products, and patient-support programs, Kai can serve as a trusted conversational AI layer that makes support more continuous, personal, and scalable.

The APA Labs Digital Solutions Library was developed to help clinicians, health systems, payers, employers, and consumers identify digital mental health technologies that have been reviewed against expert-developed criteria. The library also identifies products that use artificial intelligence and, where relevant, includes an additional AI evaluation focused on safety, transparency, and effectiveness.

"Digital mental health is moving quickly, but trust has not kept pace with adoption," added Frenkel. "Kai's mission is to help close that gap by giving organizations an evidence-based AI layer that can support people every day, while keeping human professionals at the center of care."

About Kai.ai

Kai.ai is a clinically validated conversational AI platform for mental health and emotional support. Built for behavioral health companies, telehealth providers, digital care platforms, employers, and other organizations, Kai helps extend care between sessions, improve engagement, and provide personalized daily support through familiar messaging experiences.

Unlike generic AI chatbots, Kai combines conversational AI with clinical guidance, safety protocols, privacy safeguards, and human oversight. Founded in 2020, Kai.ai is headquartered in New York, with R&D in Tel Aviv.

About APA Labs

APA Labs is a unit of APA Services, Inc. (APASI), the companion professional association of the American Psychological Association (APA). APA Labs supports the work of APASI through creative, collaborative, psychology-centered projects, programs, and solutions.

SOURCE Kai.ai