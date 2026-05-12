Kanopy Security Announces Salesforce Integration to Secure Agents and Automations Built by Business Users

New coverage helps organizations secure business-built agents and automations within Salesforce, which is used by over 150,000 organizations, where the ease of creating agents and tools has introduced a massive and largely unrecognized security risk

BOULDER, Colo., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanopy Security, the cybersecurity platform securing AI and apps built by business users, today announced a new integration for Salesforce environments designed to secure agents and automations created within the platform.

This announcement comes as Salesforce introduces its new 'Headless 360' architecture, transforming the platform into infrastructure for AI agents, where workflows, data, and business logic are increasingly accessed and executed via APIs rather than traditional user interfaces.

As more teams across enterprises build agents, workflows, automations, and custom applications directly inside Salesforce, Kanopy enables organizations to identify and fix security issues early, before they turn into incidents.

The way agents and automations are created inside enterprises is changing. Increasingly, employees outside of traditional engineering teams are building tools themselves via creating automations, workflows, and applications that help their organizations move faster. Recent research found that business builders now outnumber professional developers by 4X on average, and up to 10X in some organizations.

At the same time, the rise of agentic execution introduces a new layer of complexity: systems are no longer only configured by humans, but actively operated by autonomous agents

This shift enables organizations to move faster and empowers non-technical employees to build agents and automations, but it also introduces new types of risk, as these builders often lack visibility into or awareness of the security implications of what they are creating. Applications built quickly and outside traditional development pipelines do not go through the same security review processes, creating blind spots for security teams.

Salesforce is a core pillar in many organizations, so even small gaps, often introduced because the people building these agents and automations often don't know what protections they need to put in place, can lead to meaningful exposure.

Kanopy addresses this challenge with a preventative approach. Instead of focusing only on uncovering incidents after they occur, the platform analyzes the applications and automations themselves to uncover the underlying issues that could lead to incidents.

"Salesforce is a platform that organizations trust with some of their most important data, and more people than ever are building inside it," said Yair Finzi, CEO and Co-Founder of Kanopy Security. "As Salesforce shifts toward an agent-first model, where AI systems can directly operate business logic, the need for proactive security becomes even more critical. Kanopy ensures organizations not only understand how their systems are built, but also maintain confidence in how they behave as automation becomes increasingly autonomous."

See a demo of how Kanopy empowers safe innovation with security, governance, and visibility for business builders on Salesforce here.

About Kanopy Security

Kanopy Security (previously Nokod) is the leading application security platform dedicated to securing the growing jungle of apps and AI built by business users. The company provides complete visibility, risk detection, and automated remediation to secure this often overlooked attack surface. By proactively detecting and remediating hidden threats while enforcing continuous, automated guardrails, Kanopy enables organizations to govern their digital transformation safely without slowing down productivity.

Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Kanopy turns hidden risks into secure, governed innovation. For more information, visit https://kanopysecurity.com/

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SOURCE Kanopy Security